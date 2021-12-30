Ruth Odelene Mabe Hale
March 25, 1933 - December 28, 2021
Ruth Odelene Mabe Hale, age 88, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Oakmont at Gordon Park.
Ruth was a strong Christian woman who loved reading her Bible. She also loved her family, playing bingo and was the Queen of Upwords.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Lillian Louise Six Mabe, her siblings; and her husband of almost 65 years, Curtis Lee Hale.
Survivors include her daughters, Debra Lois Hale Ratliff and husband, Ikie,, Susan Bridgette Hale Monroe and Cynthia Odelene Hale Godsey and husband, Brian; grandchildren, Erin (Mark) Labert, Amanda (David) Gray, Emily (Doug) Monroe, Anna (Sidney) Monroe-Cox, Caitlyn Monroe, Thomas (Hillary) Godsey, and Sarah (Jonathon) Kidd; great-grandchildren, Abbie, Billy, Garrett, Will, Lillian, Kitty, Cali, Bella and Tori, and many nieces and nephews. Also surviving are special friends, Oakley and Meryl Woods, Pearlie Ramsey, Margaret Tickle, and all of the many special friends at Oakmont at Gordon Park.
The funeral service will be conducted at 12, Noon, Thursday, December 30, 2021, in Akard Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Alan Moor officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Mark Labert, Jonathon Kidd, Thomas Godsey, Billy Justice, David Gray, Sidney Cox and Doug Yezek. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12, Noon, Thursday prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Bristol Haven of Rest, 624 Anderson St., Bristol, TN 37620, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com
.
Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Hale family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 30, 2021.