Ruth Cox Keller
October 28, 1928 - December 10, 2021
Ruth Cox Keller, age 93, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021, at the Waters of Bristol.
Ruth lived a fulfilling life in service to her family, church and community. Her children, John and Linda Keller, Chris and Greg Johnson, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, as well as her late husband, Fred Keller were the beneficiaries of her love and care. She was the daughter of the Mr. and Mrs. E.B. Cox Sr. and sister, of E.B. Cox Jr., Mary Cox Pippin, and Willie Cox Rich, who all preceded her in death.
Ruth was born on October 28, 1928, in Kingsport, Tenn. As a child, she loved her Halloween-themed birthday parties. She attended Virginia High School in Bristol and graduated from Wheaton College Prep School in Illinois. Her college years were spent at Carson-Newman University where she met her sweetheart, Fred. Ruth taught kindergarten at Trinity Lutheran Church for thirty-five years.
Two of Ruth's passions were serving children and her church. She worked with children with special needs, starting a Sunday School class. She also initiated a camp for children with special needs at Haynesfield Pool, a project that evolved into Camp Waldo Miles. Her work with young people at her church included leading the Y.W.A.'s and Girls Auxiliary. In her later years, she enjoyed teaching Sunday School for her peers.
Ruth's community service was tireless. She served as president of the Boy's Club, Bristol Women's History Club, Bristol Women's Club and the Bristol Hill and Dale Garden Club. For fifteen years, Ruth served on the Jacobs Creek Community Relations Executive Council.
National and international travel was another passion of Ruth's. In North America, she traveled the United States, Canada and Mexico. She toured Europe, the Holy Land, and China, declaring the Holy Land and Italy her favorites.
The family would like to thank Tim Sharrett and Margaret Martin for their faithful attention to Ruth's domestic and health needs.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Monday, December 13, 2021, in Akard Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Allen Roberts and Dr. John Keller officiating. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m., Monday prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Euclid Avenue Baptist Church, 900 Euclid Ave., Bristol, VA 24201, or Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 12, 2021.