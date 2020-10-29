Ruth Marie Fritts
August 21, 1932 - October 27, 2020
Ruth Marie Fritts, age 88, of Bristol, TN went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in the Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born Westminister, SC, but lived most of her life in the Bristol area.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Lillie Lee Cox; husband, Charles Fritts; sisters, Beulah Moore and Pearl Oglesby; brothers, Beona Cox, Raymond Cox and J.B. Cox; daughter, Charlene Payne; and daughter-in-law, Pamela Fritts.
Surviving include her daughters, Brenda Booher and Deborah Booher; sons, Allen Fritts, Dennis Fritts and wife Kim; ten grandchildren; several great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Gary Rowlette officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7:00 p.m. prior to the service. The burial will be held 12:00 p.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020 in Florence Union Cemetery.
Arrangements were made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 29, 2020.