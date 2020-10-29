Menu
Search
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ruth Marie Fritts
Ruth Marie Fritts

August 21, 1932 - October 27, 2020

Ruth Marie Fritts, age 88, of Bristol, TN went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in the Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born Westminister, SC, but lived most of her life in the Bristol area.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Lillie Lee Cox; husband, Charles Fritts; sisters, Beulah Moore and Pearl Oglesby; brothers, Beona Cox, Raymond Cox and J.B. Cox; daughter, Charlene Payne; and daughter-in-law, Pamela Fritts.

Surviving include her daughters, Brenda Booher and Deborah Booher; sons, Allen Fritts, Dennis Fritts and wife Kim; ten grandchildren; several great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Gary Rowlette officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7:00 p.m. prior to the service. The burial will be held 12:00 p.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020 in Florence Union Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.weaverfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements were made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services

630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Weaver Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.