Ruth Overbay Pugh
September 22, 1919 - December 15, 2020
MARION, Va.
Ruth Overbay Pugh, age 101, passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center, Bristol, Tenn.
Ruth entered this world during the Spanish Flu pandemic, and has left it during our current pandemic. She was a loving daughter, wife, and mother and a long term employee of Southwest Virginia Mental Health Institute. Ruth spent the last years of her life as a resident of Francis Marion Manor, and her family is thankful for the loving care she received.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
To share memories of Ruth Overbay Pugh please visit www.seaverbrown.com
. Care for Ruth's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 19, 2020.