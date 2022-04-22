Ruth Surber Sharitz
April 1, 1938 - April 20, 2022
MARION, Va.
Ruth Surber Sharitz, age 84, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Francis Marion Manor.
Ruth was born on April 1, 1938, to the late Leon and Blanche Surber. She adored her family and loved her friends. She held several jobs in her community – Dairy Land, City Drug, Twin Oaks and Exxon. Ruth enjoyed her time working but her proudest accomplishment was raising her five children as a single mother since 1978. Her family takes comfort in knowing she's making the rounds with her many friends in heaven today.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Sharitz; daughter, Rebecca Wheeling; brother, Jim Surber; sister, Nancy Coe; son-in-law, Wade Russell; great-grandson, Jimmy Carter; great-nephew, James Coe; and best friend, Henrietta Dunford.
Ruth is survived by her sons, Bo Surber and wife, Karen, of Marion, Va., and Mike Sharitz and special friend, Marie Stanley, of Abingdon, Va.; daughters, Sheila Russell and fiancé, Charlie Russell and Shirley Widener and husband, Tyke, all of Marion, Va.; 14 grandchildren, Katy Jackson (Dewey), Scott Russell (Janet), Jessee "Buddy" Russell (Penny), Krystal Malone, Amy Wheeling, Chad Wheeling, Jenny Widener (Philip Blevins), Mandi Widener, Austin Sharitz, Ethan Sharitz, Mark Carter, Nicholas Widener, Kyle Widener, and Roni Lambert (Rusty); 15 great-grandchildren, ninr great great-grandchildren; sister, Carol Choate and husband, Jesse, of Sugar Grove, Va.; sister-in-law, Phylis Surber of Atkins, Va.; several nieces and nephews; special nieces, Cathy, Mary and Missy; and a host of friends.
Special thanks to her "angel nurse" Cathy Mash.
The family will receive friends Sunday, April 24, 2022, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 8 p.m. with the Reverend Otis Barker and the Reverend Stuart Orr officiating. Graveside services will be held Monday, April 25, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Rose Lawn Cemetery, Marion, Va.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Ruth's Sweetheart, Austin Sharitz, to the Gracie LeAnn Dimit Memorial Foundation, 631 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354, or the Abingdon High School Special Education Dept., 705 Thompson Drive, Abingdon, VA 24210.
