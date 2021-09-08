Ruth Stringer Widener
June 6, 1925 - September 3, 2021
Ruth Stringer Widener passed peacefully surrounded by her children at Johnston Memorial Hospital on September 3, 2021. Born on June 6, 1925, in Washington Co. Va., Ruth was a devoted member of the Friendship Baptist Church of Glade Spring, Va. During her 63 year membership, she served in numerous roles including teacher, Bible School Superintendent and Benevolence Committee member.
Ruth graduated from Green Cove High School at age 17. She began teaching in one room schoolhouses in Green Cove, Va., and later in Widener's Valley, Va. She traveled by coal train during the summer for continuing education and later attended the University of Virginia. She was dedicated to assisting students enhance their math and reading skills at Damascus Elementary School. She retired from the Washington Co., Va. School system at age 62 and continued a monthly luncheon with her closest former co-workers.
With open arms Ruth welcomed family and friends throughout the years sharing wisdom, traveling adventures and preparing wonderful home cooked meals from her large vegetable gardens.
Ruth devoted her life to faith, family, friends and education of children. Her strength, perseverance, and desire for continued independence were remarkable and respected by all who knew and loved her.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, French Widener; parents, Thomas and Blanche Stringer; and her brother, Willard Stringer.
She is survived by three daughters, Janet Campbell and husband, Don Campbell, of Chilhowie, Va., Betty Dehart and husband, Kevin Dehart, of Chesterfield, Va., and Peggy Widener of Johnson City, Tenn.; sisters, Annie Necessary of Alexandria, Va., and Clarice Barr of North Huntingdon, Pa.; grandchildren, Justin Campbell and wife, Paula, Rusty Campbell, Wesley Orr, Jordan Orr, Tara Cato, Barbara Cato and Ruthie Griffin; great-grandchildren, Kalie, Ayden, Nathaniel, J'Naya, Anaïs, and Mikaylah; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Garrett Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the graveside at Sunset Memorial Park in Damascus, Va., with the Rev. David Gary officiating. Pallbearers will be Justin Campbell, Rusty Campbell, Wesley Orr, Jordan Orr, Bert Snodgrass, Dennis Campbell, Danny Owens, and Edwin Naff. Honorary pallbearers will be her nephews and the Friendship Community. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 2:15 p.m. Sunday to go in procession to the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.garrettfuneralhome.com
. Mrs. Widener and her family are in the care of Garrett Funeral Home, 203 N. Shady Ave., Damascus, VA 24236, ph.#: (276) 475-3631.
Garrett Funeral Home
Damascus, Va.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 8, 2021.