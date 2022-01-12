Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ruth Bumgarner Widener
1922 - 2022
BORN
1922
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Rose Funeral & Cremation - Mann
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN
Ruth Bumgarner Widener

March 5, 1922 - January 9, 2022

Ruth B. Widener, born on March 5, 1922, passed away on January 9, 2022. Preceding Ruth in death was her husband of 65 years, Burl Widener; her parents, David and lda Bumgarner, four brothers and four sisters.

She is survived by son, E.B. and Pat Widener, their children, Teddy (Sandy) Hunsaker, Jeff (Tonya) Hunsaker, David (Judy) Hunsaker, Alex (Nellie) Dunn, and Jason (Tina) Widener, several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Daughter Carolyn and Ray Humberd, their children, Amanda (David) Armstrong, great-grandchildren, Lauren (Cole) Harris, Preston Armstrong, and Craig (Kelly) Humberd, great-grandson Sawyer.

Ruth a nationally recognized artist who studied with Internationally known porcelain artists and was a member of International Porcelain Artists and Teachers, Inc., and the World Organization of China Painters. She taught and shared her love of porcelain art with her students for over 40 years. She was a past President of the Tennessee Porcelain Artist Association. For 28 years, she demonstrated her skills each year during the Dollywood Harvest Festival. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star. The family thanks the providers at UT Hospice Care for their caring services.

Open calling hours are on Thursday, January 13, 2022, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Rose Funeral and Cremation - Mann, 6200 Kingston Pike. A private family service and interment at East Tennessee State Veteran's Cemetery at Lyons View.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Ruth's name to Tri-County Young Life, P.O. Box 133, Clemson, SC 29633, or to the charity of your choice.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jan. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 4:00p.m.
Rose Funeral & Cremation - Mann
6200 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN
Funeral services provided by:
Rose Funeral & Cremation - Mann
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Rose Funeral & Cremation - Mann.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
With Sympathy to all of the Family of Ms. Ruth
Linda Harley Hartsock
Other
January 12, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results