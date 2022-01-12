Ruth Bumgarner Widener
March 5, 1922 - January 9, 2022
Ruth B. Widener, born on March 5, 1922, passed away on January 9, 2022. Preceding Ruth in death was her husband of 65 years, Burl Widener; her parents, David and lda Bumgarner, four brothers and four sisters.
She is survived by son, E.B. and Pat Widener, their children, Teddy (Sandy) Hunsaker, Jeff (Tonya) Hunsaker, David (Judy) Hunsaker, Alex (Nellie) Dunn, and Jason (Tina) Widener, several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Daughter Carolyn and Ray Humberd, their children, Amanda (David) Armstrong, great-grandchildren, Lauren (Cole) Harris, Preston Armstrong, and Craig (Kelly) Humberd, great-grandson Sawyer.
Ruth a nationally recognized artist who studied with Internationally known porcelain artists and was a member of International Porcelain Artists and Teachers, Inc., and the World Organization of China Painters. She taught and shared her love of porcelain art with her students for over 40 years. She was a past President of the Tennessee Porcelain Artist Association. For 28 years, she demonstrated her skills each year during the Dollywood Harvest Festival. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star. The family thanks the providers at UT Hospice Care for their caring services.
Open calling hours are on Thursday, January 13, 2022, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Rose Funeral and Cremation - Mann, 6200 Kingston Pike. A private family service and interment at East Tennessee State Veteran's Cemetery at Lyons View.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Ruth's name to Tri-County Young Life, P.O. Box 133, Clemson, SC 29633, or to the charity of your choice
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jan. 12, 2022.