Sadie Boyd Repass
February 7, 1917 - April 8, 2022
ATKINS, Va.
Sadie Boyd Repass, age 105, passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Carrington Place of Wytheville.
Sadie and her husband owned and operated The Wayside Nursery & Landscaping business for several years. She enjoyed quilting and crocheting for nursing homes.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Everette Palmer Repass; parents, Henry and Bessie Croy Boyd; and niece, Francelia Cox.
Sadie is survived by her niece, June Helton of Wytheville; nephews, Rolfe Grubb of Blacksburg, Va. and Rick Mercer; great-niece, Alisa Carol Mercer; special friends and caregivers, Patty and Keith Mattice of Rural Retreat, Va.; and other nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Friday, April 15, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. with Pastor Justin Hall officiating. Graveside services will follow at Rose Lawn Cemetery.
To share memories of Sadie Boyd Repass, please visit www.seaverbrown.com
. Care for Sadie's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 13, 2022.