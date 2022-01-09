Menu
Sallie M. Hamilton Brunson
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA
Sallie M. Hamilton Brunson

October 29, 1937 - December 21, 2021

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

Sallie M. Hamilton Brunson, 84, a native of Washington County, Va., passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla.

She was born October 29, 1937, near Holston, Va., to the late George Hamilton and Mattie Belle Dorton Hamilton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert "Bob" Hamilton.

During her life she loved traveling and seeing new places. She and her husband were married in Hawaii and lived there several years before returning to the U.S. After which, they lived in various locations across the country before making their home in Jacksonville, Fla., for the last 35 years.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, James Brunson and several cousins.

Sallie will be interred in a brief service on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 1 p.m., at Knollkreg Memorial Park in Abingdon, Va. with the Rev. Jerry A. Eggers officiating.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com.

Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Brunson.

Frost Funeral Home

250 E. Main St., Abingdon, Va., 24210

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jan. 9, 2022.
