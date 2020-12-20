Sally Jo Bean
February 27, 1944 - December 19, 2020
Sally Jo Bean, age 76, passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
Sally was a 26 year employee in the Radiology Department at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, John Bean; son, Kelly Bean and wife, Dawnn.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to ASPCA, 424 e. 92ND St., New York, New York 10128-6804.
Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com
.
Akard Funeral Home, 1912 West State, Bristol, TN (423) 989-4800 is serving the Bean family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 20, 2020.