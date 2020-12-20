Menu
Sally Jo Bean
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Akard Funeral Home
1912 West State Street
Bristol, TN
Sally Jo Bean

February 27, 1944 - December 19, 2020

Sally Jo Bean, age 76, passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center.

Sally was a 26 year employee in the Radiology Department at Bristol Regional Medical Center.

She is survived by her husband, John Bean; son, Kelly Bean and wife, Dawnn.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to ASPCA, 424 e. 92ND St., New York, New York 10128-6804.

Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com.

Akard Funeral Home, 1912 West State, Bristol, TN (423) 989-4800 is serving the Bean family.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 20, 2020.
Kelly, so sorry to hear of your mom´s passing...please know we are thinking if you and your family during this difficult time. Prayers for peace and happy memories in the days to come.
Brett & Kelly Harrison
December 23, 2020
John I'm sorry to hear of Sally sending love and prayers
Robin Tiller
December 21, 2020
John and family my prayers and condolences are for you. Sally and I had some fun all the years we worked radiology she was so funny her humor. She will truly be missed.
Bertha Foster
December 20, 2020
