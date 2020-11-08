Samuel Glenn Goodson
June 13, 1965 - November 5, 2020
Samuel Glenn Goodson, age 55, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020, in the Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born on June 13, 1965, in Abingdon, Va.
He was a member of Beaverview Baptist Church and worked as a truck driver for Klockner Trucking Company. He was preceded in death by his father, Elmer Goodson and stepfather, Roy Wilson.
Survivors include his best friend and loving wife of 27 years, Susie Goodson; daughters, Mandi Evans (Chance) and Charlotte Cook; son, Dwight Cook (Tina); grandchildren, Cameron Hulse, Kaleb Cook, Gavin Spires, Sam Evans, Jayla Cook, Lakin Evans, Emerson Evans and Scarlett Cook; mother, Beulah Wilson; siblings, Pattie Grogan; step siblings, Kenneth Wilson (Cindy) and Judy Meredith (Fred); several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Bobby Burrow officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5 until 5:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. A private inurnment will be held in the Mountain View Mausoleum.
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net
.
Arrangements were made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 8, 2020.