Samuel Lamie
March 20, 1953 - June 5, 2021
SALTVILLE, Va.
Samuel Edward Lamie, 68, passed away on June 5, 2021. He was born on March 20, 1953, in Saltville, Virginia.
He graduated from Patrick Henry High School in Glade Spring, Virginia. He had a long career with U.S. Gypsum, retiring in 2008 as a board manager at the plant in Bridgeport, Alabama. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Laura Lamie; six siblings, Robert Lamie, Jr., Ross Lamie, Bill Lamie, Howard Lamie, Matt Woods, and Bonnie Lamie.
He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Nyoka (Warren) Lamie; four children, Samantha White (Trey), Laura Beth Harris (Karl), Candi Henry (Jay Watson), and Brittany Kylene Henry. He was much-beloved Poppy to grandchildren, Ally, Parker, and Brady White, Constance Harris, and lovingly known as Grand-Sam to grandchildren, Jamie and Eliot Watson. He is survived by siblings, Jim Lamie (Alice), Jack Lamie (Jane), and Sue Brown (Brandon); brothers-in-law, Robert Charles Warren Jr. and Jeff Warren; grandson, Silas Warren, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. at D.R. Henderson Funeral Home in Saltville, Virginia, with Brother Steve Warren officiating.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 8, 2021.