Samuel Lamie
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
D R Henderson Funeral Home
148 East Main Street
Saltville, VA
Samuel Lamie

March 20, 1953 - June 5, 2021

SALTVILLE, Va.

Samuel Edward Lamie, 68, passed away on June 5, 2021. He was born on March 20, 1953, in Saltville, Virginia.

He graduated from Patrick Henry High School in Glade Spring, Virginia. He had a long career with U.S. Gypsum, retiring in 2008 as a board manager at the plant in Bridgeport, Alabama. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Laura Lamie; six siblings, Robert Lamie, Jr., Ross Lamie, Bill Lamie, Howard Lamie, Matt Woods, and Bonnie Lamie.

He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Nyoka (Warren) Lamie; four children, Samantha White (Trey), Laura Beth Harris (Karl), Candi Henry (Jay Watson), and Brittany Kylene Henry. He was much-beloved Poppy to grandchildren, Ally, Parker, and Brady White, Constance Harris, and lovingly known as Grand-Sam to grandchildren, Jamie and Eliot Watson. He is survived by siblings, Jim Lamie (Alice), Jack Lamie (Jane), and Sue Brown (Brandon); brothers-in-law, Robert Charles Warren Jr. and Jeff Warren; grandson, Silas Warren, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. at D.R. Henderson Funeral Home in Saltville, Virginia, with Brother Steve Warren officiating.

Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Samuel Edward Lamie family.

D. R. Henderson Funeral Home

148 E. Main Street, P.O. Box M
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
8
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
D R Henderson Funeral Home
148 East Main Street PO Box M, Saltville, VA
Jun
8
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
D R Henderson Funeral Home
148 East Main Street PO Box M, Saltville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
D R Henderson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Nyoka and family, We were so sorry about hearing of Sammie´s passing. Such a shock. Many prayers for you and your family. Treasure your memories.
Larry and Rosa Montgomery
Friend
June 14, 2021
Our heart and prayers go out to you and so sorry for your loss!
Mark & Patty Billings
June 9, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. He will be missed by so many. Love you, Sarah
Sarah Ahrens
Friend
June 8, 2021
