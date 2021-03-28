Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Samuel Neill Wagner Sr.
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Memorial Funeral Chapel
212 N MAIN ST
Elizabethton, TN
Samuel Neill Wagner Sr.

April 5, 1957 - March 23, 2021

Philippians 1:20

Samuel Neill Wagner Sr., 63, Elizabethton, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born on April 5, 1957, in Bristol, Tennessee, to the late Jack and Alvah Burney Wagner.

He was a graduate of John Battle High School, East Tennessee State University and Southwestern Theological Seminary, Fort Worth, Texas. Sam was a Minister of Music having served in the following churches, Siam Baptist Church, Elizabethton, Unaka Avenue Baptist Church, Johnson City, First Baptist Church, Mountain City, Madison Avenue Baptist Church, Maryville, Tenn. where he served for 29 years, Oak Street Baptist Church for one year prior to his illness. He was a member of Oak Street Baptist Church. Sam loved music, Golf, Disneyworld and his family and church.

Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Kelly Childers Wagner; his children, Samuel Neill Wagner Jr. and wife, Kate Welle, of Golden, Colorado, Rebekah L. (Donnie) Criswell, of Moreno, Calif., and Rachel L. (Daniel) Day, of Bluff City, Tenn.; grandchild, Braelynn Criswell; his brother, Jack (Debbie) Wagner; his sister, Terri (Larry) Surber, all of Bristol, Virginia; sister, Tricia (Mike) Anthony of Lawrenceburg, Indiana, several nieces and nephews; his in-laws, Mike and Jewel Childers, and Doug and Carol Childers; and his father-in-law, James Childers and his wife, the late Mary Childers.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, March 29, 2021, at the Mountain View Cemetery, Bristol, Virginia, with Minister Randy Sharpe officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the donors favorite church. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site, www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Wagner family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Memorial Funeral Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Memorial Funeral Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Kelly, prayers lifted for you and your family. I am so sorry. I remember the wonderful Bible Studies. Sam, you and my friends there remain as the best of friends with great memories. May God bless your family during this time.
Mike Morrell
April 4, 2021
Prayers for Kelly and family. So many wonderful memories of choir and choir retreats at Madison Ave
Ron and Nancy Cardwell
March 28, 2021
Sam was a JSB band family member. Great memories. Thinking of him and his family.
Doris Clendenen Shuman
March 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results