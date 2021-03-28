Samuel Neill Wagner Sr.
April 5, 1957 - March 23, 2021
Philippians 1:20
Samuel Neill Wagner Sr., 63, Elizabethton, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born on April 5, 1957, in Bristol, Tennessee, to the late Jack and Alvah Burney Wagner.
He was a graduate of John Battle High School, East Tennessee State University and Southwestern Theological Seminary, Fort Worth, Texas. Sam was a Minister of Music having served in the following churches, Siam Baptist Church, Elizabethton, Unaka Avenue Baptist Church, Johnson City, First Baptist Church, Mountain City, Madison Avenue Baptist Church, Maryville, Tenn. where he served for 29 years, Oak Street Baptist Church for one year prior to his illness. He was a member of Oak Street Baptist Church. Sam loved music, Golf, Disneyworld and his family and church.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Kelly Childers Wagner; his children, Samuel Neill Wagner Jr. and wife, Kate Welle, of Golden, Colorado, Rebekah L. (Donnie) Criswell, of Moreno, Calif., and Rachel L. (Daniel) Day, of Bluff City, Tenn.; grandchild, Braelynn Criswell; his brother, Jack (Debbie) Wagner; his sister, Terri (Larry) Surber, all of Bristol, Virginia; sister, Tricia (Mike) Anthony of Lawrenceburg, Indiana, several nieces and nephews; his in-laws, Mike and Jewel Childers, and Doug and Carol Childers; and his father-in-law, James Childers and his wife, the late Mary Childers.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, March 29, 2021, at the Mountain View Cemetery, Bristol, Virginia, with Minister Randy Sharpe officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the donors favorite church. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site, www.memorialfcelizabethton.com
.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Wagner family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 28, 2021.