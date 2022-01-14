This just broke my heart. I've known Sandra and her family all my life. She use to babysit me many years ago. And what great memories i have! Sandra and Eddie have always been so good to me...always smiling and always happy...that's what I'll always remember Sandra for. She was a special person...and I will miss that she's no longer in offield hollow. My heart goes out to all her family

Joella wilson Friend January 14, 2022