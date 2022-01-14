Menu
Sandra Offield Johnson
1956 - 2022
BORN
1956
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN
Sandra Offield Johnson

December 31, 1956 - January 7, 2022

Sandra Offield Johnson, age 65, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 7, 2022, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born on December 31, 1956, in Bristol, Tenn., a daughter of the late Douglas K. and Mildred Sylvia Rouse Offield.

Sandra was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area and a member of Full Gospel Tabernacle. She was a faithful employee of Strong well for 34 years, where she had many friends. Sandra loved her grandchildren they were her greatest joy.

Survivors include her husband, Eddie Johnson; daughters, Christina Johnson and Stacy Johnson; grandchildren, Mason, Matthew, Hannah and Abby; brothers, Silas Offield and wife, Barbara, and Elmer Offield and wife, Debbie; and sister, Jane Meredith and husband, Gary.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, January 15, 2022, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Gary Meredith officiating. Due to Covid-19, the family request that all those in attendance wear mask.

Special thanks to her boss, Robert.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services

630 Locust Street, Bristol, Tennessee

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jan. 14, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN
Funeral services provided by:
Weaver Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God hold the family and friends, in His arms, during this difficult time.
Cheryl Howser Brewer
School
January 14, 2022
This just broke my heart. I've known Sandra and her family all my life. She use to babysit me many years ago. And what great memories i have! Sandra and Eddie have always been so good to me...always smiling and always happy...that's what I'll always remember Sandra for. She was a special person...and I will miss that she's no longer in offield hollow. My heart goes out to all her family
Joella wilson
Friend
January 14, 2022
