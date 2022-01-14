Sandra Offield Johnson
December 31, 1956 - January 7, 2022
Sandra Offield Johnson, age 65, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 7, 2022, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born on December 31, 1956, in Bristol, Tenn., a daughter of the late Douglas K. and Mildred Sylvia Rouse Offield.
Sandra was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area and a member of Full Gospel Tabernacle. She was a faithful employee of Strong well for 34 years, where she had many friends. Sandra loved her grandchildren they were her greatest joy.
Survivors include her husband, Eddie Johnson; daughters, Christina Johnson and Stacy Johnson; grandchildren, Mason, Matthew, Hannah and Abby; brothers, Silas Offield and wife, Barbara, and Elmer Offield and wife, Debbie; and sister, Jane Meredith and husband, Gary.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, January 15, 2022, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Gary Meredith officiating. Due to Covid-19, the family request that all those in attendance wear mask.
Special thanks to her boss, Robert.
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net
.
Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services
630 Locust Street, Bristol, Tennessee
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jan. 14, 2022.