Sanford Lee Bowling Jr.
November 18, 1948 - March 25, 2022
DAMASCUS, Va.
Sanford Lee Bowling Jr. passed from this increasingly ungodly world into all that his Savior Jesus Christ promised in his new home in Heaven.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the Walnut Grove Church of the Brethren in Taylor's Valley, Virginia, with Pastor Lee Schnelle and Minister Vickie Carter officiating. A military graveside service will immediately follow at Jackson Lewis Cemetery in Taylor's Valley. The family will receive friends on Friday, April 1, 2022, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Frost Funeral Home in Abingdon, Virginia, or from 11:30 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. on Saturday at the church.
Online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.frostfuneralhome.com
.
Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Mr. Sanford Bowling.
Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services
250 E. Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 27, 2022.