Sanford Lee Bowling Jr.
1948 - 2022
BORN
1948
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 1 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Frost Funeral Home
Sanford Lee Bowling Jr.

November 18, 1948 - March 25, 2022

DAMASCUS, Va.

Sanford Lee Bowling Jr. passed from this increasingly ungodly world into all that his Savior Jesus Christ promised in his new home in Heaven.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the Walnut Grove Church of the Brethren in Taylor's Valley, Virginia, with Pastor Lee Schnelle and Minister Vickie Carter officiating. A military graveside service will immediately follow at Jackson Lewis Cemetery in Taylor's Valley. The family will receive friends on Friday, April 1, 2022, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Frost Funeral Home in Abingdon, Virginia, or from 11:30 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. on Saturday at the church.

Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Mr. Sanford Bowling.

