Sara Williams
February 21, 1937 - December 12, 2020
Sara Jane Williams, age 83, of Richlands, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Richlands, Virginia and was the daughter of the late Jay Albert and Mary Jane Lester Griffith.
She was lifelong resident of Richlands and was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. She loved sports and especially her Richlands High School Blue Tornado. She was a member of the Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ of Richlands, Virginia.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Terry Franklin Williams; sister, Easter Virginia Baldwin; and brothers, Jay T. Edward and Jimmy Joe Griffith.
Survivors are daughters, Joann Spangler and husband, Audie of Raven, Virginia, Terry Sue Curley and husband, Eddie of Richlands, Virginia, Bonita Brown and husband, Earl of Richlands, Virginia; son, Kelly Williams and wife, Kathy of Pounding Mill, Virginia; sisters, Pansy Gilbert of Cedar Bluff, Virginia, Tammy Christian and husband, Roy of Jewell Ridge, Virginia, Jackie Compton of Richlands, Virginia; brother, Roger Griffith of Richlands, Virginia; grandchildren, Jason Spangler, Justin Williams, Caitlin Williams, Zackery Brown, Adon Curley, Kelly Michelle Cooper, and Shanna Sawyer; great-grandchildren, Garrett Spangler, Hudson Williams, Harper Williams, Ezra Curley, Ava Cooper, Finnley Sawyers, and Annley Brown; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family would like to thank Legacy Hospice for their care and comfort.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be limited to immediate family only. Funeral services for Sara Jane Williams will be conducted on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Clinch Valley Memorial Cemetery Mausoleum at Richlands, Virginia with the Rev. Doug Allen officiating. Entombment will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Legacy Hospice, 1963 Second Street, Richlands, Virginia 24641. Facial coverings and social distancing guidelines will be required at all times.
Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia is in charge of arrangements and those wishing to express sympathy online may do so at www.hurstscottfuneralhomes.com
Hurst-Scott Funeral Home
PO BOX 1025, Richlands, Virginia 24641
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 16, 2020.