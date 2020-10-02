Sarah Beth Heffinger
March 4, 1948 - September 30, 2020
CHILHOWIE, Va.
Sarah Beth Heffinger, 72, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, in Chilhowie, Va. She was the daughter of the late Doug and Polly Heffinger.
Survivors include her two brothers, D. Gale Heffinger and wife, Debby, of Abingdon, Va., and Tommy Heffinger of Chilhowie, Va.; three nephews, Kyle Heffinger and wife, Nan, Josh Heffinger, and T.J. Heffinger and wife, Amanda; one niece, Kelly Heffinger and fiancée, Chris Chafin; several great nieces and nephews; and a very close personal friend, Lieu Via Gary
Sarah was a very loving and caring person, someone who really cared about others. She was very artistic and a spiritual person. She will be missed by her family and friends. Due to covid a memorial service will be conducted at a later date. Condolences can be made to the family online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com
. Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Heffinger family.