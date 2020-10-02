Menu
Search
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Sarah Beth Heffinger
1948 - 2020
BORN
March 4, 1948
DIED
September 30, 2020
Sarah Beth Heffinger

March 4, 1948 - September 30, 2020

CHILHOWIE, Va.

Sarah Beth Heffinger, 72, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, in Chilhowie, Va. She was the daughter of the late Doug and Polly Heffinger.

Survivors include her two brothers, D. Gale Heffinger and wife, Debby, of Abingdon, Va., and Tommy Heffinger of Chilhowie, Va.; three nephews, Kyle Heffinger and wife, Nan, Josh Heffinger, and T.J. Heffinger and wife, Amanda; one niece, Kelly Heffinger and fiancée, Chris Chafin; several great nieces and nephews; and a very close personal friend, Lieu Via Gary

Sarah was a very loving and caring person, someone who really cared about others. She was very artistic and a spiritual person. She will be missed by her family and friends. Due to covid a memorial service will be conducted at a later date. Condolences can be made to the family online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com. Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Heffinger family.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Williams Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
I am so sorry about Sarah. She was always so happy and smiling and outgoing. I just loved her. I am sorry we didn't get to see her often. She had a sparkle in her eye and a great sense of humor. Family used to say I reminded them of her and that is a huge compliment. She was such a fighter. I am so sorry. She will be missed so much by her brothers too I know that.
Cherlyn MacDougall
Family
October 1, 2020