I am so sorry about Sarah. She was always so happy and smiling and outgoing. I just loved her. I am sorry we didn't get to see her often. She had a sparkle in her eye and a great sense of humor. Family used to say I reminded them of her and that is a huge compliment. She was such a fighter. I am so sorry. She will be missed so much by her brothers too I know that.

Cherlyn MacDougall Family October 1, 2020