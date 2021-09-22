Sarah "Claudette" Pilkenton Fields
July 22, 1942 - September 20, 2021
Sarah "Claudette" Pilkenton Fields, age 79, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021, at Brookdale Assisted Living. She was born on July 22, 1942, in Pound, Va., a daughter of the late Edgar and Maude Boggs Pilkenton. Claudette attended Bradley Street Baptist Church and was a faithful member of Calvary Bible Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Graham Fields; and several brothers and sisters.
Survivors include her children, Sondra Turner and husband, Brian, Eddie Fields and wife, Becky, Jeff Fields and wife, Kim, and Kym Felty and husband, Mike; grandchildren, Candy Singleton and husband, Shawn, Blair Watson and husband, Blake, Michael Rodrigues and wife, April, Dana Fields, Gavin Felty and wife, Elissa, Dylan Felty and fiancée, Alyssa, Colby Fields, Keelye Fields, and Tyler Fields; great-grandchildren, Logan and Jadyn Singleton, Ellison Watson, Isaiah Richmond and Josiah Fields; brother, Dent Pilkenton; sister, Angela Wise; special nephew, Greg Pilkenton; and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held 8 p.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. David Scott and Pastor Danny Felty officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. prior to the service. The interment will be held 1 p.m. Friday, September 24, 2021, at Boggs Cemetery in Pound, Va. Pallbearers will be Shawn Singleton, Gavin Felty, Dylan Felty, Brian Turner, Mike Felty, Colby Fields and Tyler Fields. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Brookdale Assisted Living and Caris Hospice for their love and care.
The funeral service may be viewed by livestreaming at www.oneroomstreaming.com
Event ID: WeaverFH Password: G9WXX9
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net
. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 22, 2021.