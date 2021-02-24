Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sarah Dianne Goodman
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home
2068 Highway 19 North
Dahlonega, GA
Sarah Dianne Goodman

August 31, 1957 - February 20, 2021

Mrs. Sarah Dianne Goodman, age 63, of Dahlonega, Georgia, passed away on February 20, 2021. She was born on August 31, 1957, in Bristol, Tennessee, to the late Calvin Leonard and the late Frances Booher. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Goodman Jr., and a son, Chad Duncan.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Niki (Brad) King of Dahlonega, Georgia; sister and brother-in-law, Janet (Ronnie) Felty of Bristol, Virginia; granddaughters, Makayla King and Hali King; and great-grandchildren, Braylee Woody and Colten Woody.

It was Sarah's wishes to be cremated. No services are planned at this time.

To share a memory of Mrs. Goodman or a condolence with the family visit andersonunderwood.com.

Anderson Underwood Funeral Home, 2068 Hwy 19 N, Dahlonega, GA 30533.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Feb. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.