Sarah Dianne Goodman
August 31, 1957 - February 20, 2021
Mrs. Sarah Dianne Goodman, age 63, of Dahlonega, Georgia, passed away on February 20, 2021. She was born on August 31, 1957, in Bristol, Tennessee, to the late Calvin Leonard and the late Frances Booher. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Goodman Jr., and a son, Chad Duncan.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Niki (Brad) King of Dahlonega, Georgia; sister and brother-in-law, Janet (Ronnie) Felty of Bristol, Virginia; granddaughters, Makayla King and Hali King; and great-grandchildren, Braylee Woody and Colten Woody.
It was Sarah's wishes to be cremated. No services are planned at this time.
To share a memory of Mrs. Goodman or a condolence with the family visit andersonunderwood.com
.
Anderson Underwood Funeral Home, 2068 Hwy 19 N, Dahlonega, GA 30533.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Feb. 24, 2021.