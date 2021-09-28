Menu
Sarah Hess
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
Sarah Hess

March 3, 1933 - September 26, 2021

MARION, Va.

Sarah Elizabeth Hess, age 88, passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021 in Marion, Va.

She was born in Washington County, Va. and was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, David Hess and her grandson, Jason Tuggle.

Survivors include sons, Alden Hess and wife, Jenny, Steven Hess and wife, Barbie; daughters, Judy Hess, Teresa Tuggle, Sandra Miller, Donna Hall and husband, Eddie; 15 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; sister, Jessie Adams.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday September 29, 2021 at Rush Creek Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10 a.m. for the procession to the cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Hess family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street Marion, VA 24354

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
VA
Sep
29
Memorial Gathering
10:00a.m.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home for the procession to the cemetery
VA
Sep
29
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Rush Creek Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
16 Entries
Prayers for you all.Sarah was a sweet lady who truly loved her family.She will be missed by many
Patty Dillman
Friend
October 10, 2021
To family - friends - loved ones - We are so sorry for your loss. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Johnny & Elaine Dixon
Family
October 3, 2021
Teresa your mother was a beautiful woman, my heart goes out to you and your family.
LATRICIA IRVIN
Coworker
September 29, 2021
My deepest sympathies to Teresa and the entire family.
Jennifer Bralley
Friend
September 28, 2021
Denise Hall
September 28, 2021
Judy , Teresa , Sandra .Donna , Alden , Steven, and family sorry to here about your mom . She was a good person . Prayers for you all. Roby parks Jr.
Roby S. and Carolyn Parks Jr.
Friend
September 28, 2021
Many thoughts and prayers and love for the whole family .
Chrissy Davidson
Friend
September 27, 2021
Many prayers for the entire family. I was always welcome in her house years ago. Such a wonderful lady! She will be missed by so many!
Paula DeBord
Friend
September 27, 2021
God bless you all so sorry for your loss.
Anna Foust
September 27, 2021
God bless you all so sorry for your loss.
Darhyl Surber
September 27, 2021
God took a angel to be with him. God be with you as the day go by.love
Frances Roe
Family
September 27, 2021
Love & prayers go with you all.
Darhyl Surber
Family
September 27, 2021
To the family,
We are thinking of you at this time and pray you are comforted with special memories of her and knowing she is in a better place. It is so hard though losing a loved one.
Rosa and Larry Montgomery
September 27, 2021
Donna and family, I am so sorry for your loss! I have very fond memories of your mom. Thoughts and prayers for the days ahead.
Gina Suits Farmer
Friend
September 27, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of Sarah’s passing. She was a good neighbor and friend for many years. Our deepest sympathy goes out to the family. You will be in our thoughts and prayers. Lois Testerman, Barbara and Linda.
Barbara Dempsey
Neighbor
September 27, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Pat Crook
September 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 16 of 16 results