Sarah Linda Faye Leonard
February 29, 1944 - March 22, 2022
Sarah Linda Faye Leonard, Linda to those who knew her best, was an avid lover of rain - A pluviophile. She saw it as the gift it was, a gift to water, cleanse and to beautify the earth. She loved photography and had an eye for just the right subject and frame, and rainy days were among her favorite things to photograph - rainy days, sunrises on the beach, her beautiful daughters, and the American flag. She was proud of our stars and stripes, and flew it daily from a flag pole on her front deck! She loved her country and prayed for it continually. She was a beautiful woman with a sweet smile and generous spirit. She had an enormous gift of seeing something beautiful in just about everything, a gift that many have stood in awe of. She was undoubtedly a woman of her word - if she said it, she kept it.
Linda also loved to write poetry, everyone who read it was touched and sometimes even changed by it. For those who knew her, knew she had made October 1st a personal holiday because October was one of her favorite months for many reasons. She chose to celebrate that holiday with family and friends by writing a "Happy October 1st" poem every year and mailing it out, and often gave gifts and tokens to accompany it.
Another thing she absolutely loved was setting beautiful Tablescapes. Linda was a floral designer by trade, her eye for beauty, design, and color helped her hands create some of the most beautiful floral arrangements and tables you could imagine. Linda believed that creating a welcoming and lovely table for her guest was part of the gift of the invitation, and so she would wrap that gift in the most beautiful table linens, dishes, and flatware. If you were blessed enough to have been invited to sit around one of her tables, then, in the words of her daughters, "You knew what it was like to be treated like a Queen!" She just had a way about her that made you feel special!
Linda loved the book of Job in the Bible, and she especially loved and often quoted Chapter 42 verse 5, where Job declares unto the Lord, "I have heard of thee by the hearing of the ear: but now mine eyes seeth thee." On Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 3:57 p.m. when she left this world and entered the presence of the Lord, she realized the truth she had often spoken. As a constant encourager in life, she has now gone before us and has joined that great cloud of witness to encourage us to run with patience the race that is set before us! (Hebrews 12:1)
Linda leaves behind many who love her including, her husband of 59 years, Ralph Kenneth Leonard Jr.; her two daughters, Sarah Flatt and husband, David of Bristol, Tenn., Cindy Yett and husband, Rick of Bluff City, Tenn. Three "grands", Lauren Sneve and husband, Chad, Austin Flatt and wife, Meagan, and Evan Flatt. Her children and grandchildren were blessed to have been nurtured by her example of love. "Her children will rise up, and call her blessed, her husband, and he praiseth her." Proverbs 31:28
Originally from a family often, she leaves behind two brothers, Randall Dillard, and Danny Dillard, and two sisters, Shirley Frye, and Debbie Dillard. She also leaves behind many loved nieces and nephews and dear friends. She loved her friends and her slogan was always, "Friend What a beautiful word!" She has asked that her life-long friends whom she loved and who loved her to escort her as honorary pallbearers: Peggy Wyatt, Faye Murray, Patsy Larkey, Emogene Bowman, Lora Huff, Joy Krantz, Kim Dillard, Susan Settle and Tammy Hartley-Fredrickson.
It's often been said, "With great love, comes great grief," and now those she leaves behind know the truth of these words; but the God she sees, has assured her that "weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning." (Psalm 30:5b) We know there is a blessed morning coming when we will see her again!
The graveside service for Mrs. Leonard will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Mountain View Cemetery with Pastor Theresa Hilton, Pastor Richard Hilton and Dr. Dewey Williams.
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net
. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 24, 2022.