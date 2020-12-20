Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sarah "Ann" Neal
FUNERAL HOME
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
427 E Main St.
Abingdon, VA
Sarah "Ann" Neal

January 27, 1945 - December 15, 2020

Sarah "Ann" Neal, age 75, of Abingdon, Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 15, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James Franklin Baker Sr. and Lucille Oliver Baker; her husband of 30 years, Hugh Cecil Neal; sister, Francis Miller; and a granddaughter, Haley Renee Neal.

Ann is survived by a son, Randall Eugene Neal of Bluff City, Tenn.; daughter, Patricia Ann Green and husband, Robert, of Abingdon, Va.; three siblings, Eddie Baker and wife, Irene, of Crossville, Tenn., Phyllis Reed and husband, Jerry, of Bluff City, Tenn., and James Franklin Baker Jr. of Church Hill, Tenn.; three grandchildren, Jacob Neal, Walker Baumgardner, and Clayton Green; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Knollkreg Memorial Park with Pastor Mark Baumgardner and Bro. Billy Hawkins officiating. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

In observance of Covid-19 restrictions face masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced.

Those wishing to express sympathy or send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com.

Farris Funeral Service

427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Knollkreg Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Sorry to hear about Ann´s passing, praying you feel God´s peace in this difficult time.
Albert, Sherry, Julie Wright, Pam Shipley
December 21, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results