Sarah "Ann" Neal
January 27, 1945 - December 15, 2020
Sarah "Ann" Neal, age 75, of Abingdon, Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 15, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Franklin Baker Sr. and Lucille Oliver Baker; her husband of 30 years, Hugh Cecil Neal; sister, Francis Miller; and a granddaughter, Haley Renee Neal.
Ann is survived by a son, Randall Eugene Neal of Bluff City, Tenn.; daughter, Patricia Ann Green and husband, Robert, of Abingdon, Va.; three siblings, Eddie Baker and wife, Irene, of Crossville, Tenn., Phyllis Reed and husband, Jerry, of Bluff City, Tenn., and James Franklin Baker Jr. of Church Hill, Tenn.; three grandchildren, Jacob Neal, Walker Baumgardner, and Clayton Green; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Knollkreg Memorial Park with Pastor Mark Baumgardner and Bro. Billy Hawkins officiating. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
In observance of Covid-19 restrictions face masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced.
