Sarah Renee Reynolds Leonard
May 22, 1975 - October 28, 2020
Sarah Renee Reynolds Leonard, 45, lost her courageous battle with cancer on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Wake Baptist Medical Center.
She was born to Dennis and Hope Reynolds on May 22, 1975 in Wytheville, Va. Sarah was a 1993 graduate of George Wythe High School, where she played basketball and volleyball. She received her BS in Nursing from Radford University in 1998. Of her 23 year nursing career, the last 13 years she was employed at Wythe County Community Hospital. Her nursing expertise was in ICU and served as a clinical instructor for Wytheville Community College from 2008 to 2010. For the past four years, she has been the Cardiac Rehabilitation Nurse. This was Sarah's favorite nursing position. She loved her patients and was passionate about teaching her patients about the importance of heart health.
Sarah's pride and joy was her daughter, Sydney. Sarah was the loudest and most dedicated fan at Sydney's ball games. She was looking forward to seeing Sydney play this year at George Wythe. Sarah was a loving daughter and sister, and a great friend to many. She was generous in giving and serving others, always putting family, friends, and her patients ahead of herself. Even in her last days, she continued to think of others first.
Sarah is proceeded in death by her father, Dennis A Reynolds; grandparents, Charles and Violet Reynolds and Harry and Eileen Williams; and several aunts and uncles.
Sarah is survived by her daughter, Sydney Ann Leonard of Wytheville, Va.; her mother, Hope Williams Reynolds of Wytheville, Va.; and sister and brother-in-law, Miranda and RJ Valentino of Charlotte, N.C.; Uncle George (Tom) and Marianne Reynolds of Huber Heights, Ohio; Aunt Sophia and Gene Haas of Farmington, N.M.; Aunt Carolyn Reynolds of Newport News, Va.; and Aunt Patricia Williams of Johnson City, Tenn.; as well as many loving cousins and special friends.
The family will have a private service with a celebration of life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like request donations to be made to Sydney's college fund. Checks should be addressed to Edward Jones, with memo FBO Sydney Leonard and mailed to Edward Jones - Financial Advisor Rusty Jones, 148 W Main Street, Wytheville, VA 24382. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com
Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 4, 2020.