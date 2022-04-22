Sarah "Sallie" Arthur Rowley



April 26, 1946 - April 17, 2022



Sallie Aurthur Rowley was preceded in death by a loving father, Joseph Daniel Rowley and mother Ella Arthur Rowley; her husbands, Hank Resch and Thomas Nolen; and partner, Robert Humphries.



She is survived by her loving sister, Mary Josephine Price; a loving brother, Joseph Daniel Rowley Jr., three nieces, one nephew; and stepson, Lee Nolen.



Sarah "Sallie" was born in Kingsport, Tenn., and graduated from Doybns-Bennett High School in 1964. She settled in Bristol, Va., where she was a dedicated member of Trinity United Methodist Church.



At Sallie's request there will be no services or memorial. She donated her body to science at Quillen College of Medicine.



Donation in her name can be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, Bristol, Va.



Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 22, 2022.