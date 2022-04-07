Scott Rasnake
June 3, 1955 - April 4, 2022
Harrison Scott Rasnake, age 66, of Bristol, Va., passed away at his home on Monday, April 4, 2022.
Scott is survived by his wife, Kim Rasnake of Bristol, Va.; a son, Chris Rasnake of Bristol, Va.; a daughter, Sarah Cadieu and husband, John, of Addison, Maine; four sisters, Shirley Watson of Jonesville, Va., Mozelle Guffey of Bristol, Va., Willetta Jackson and husband, Eddie, of Abingdon, Va., and Loretta Congdon and husband, Gary, of Bristol, Tenn.; two brothers, Harmon Rasnake and wife, Peggy, of Kingsport, Tenn., and Leon Rasnake and wife, Carol, of Bristol, Va.; father-in-law, John Sebo of Abingdon, Va.; sister-in-law, Leanne Marlier, several nieces and nephews; three special dogs known as his "Girls", Sadie Belle, Bella May, and Maggie.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Pearl Rasnake; three brothers, Jackie Rasnake, Herschel Rasnake, and Hadley Rasnake; mother-in-law, Rose Ann Sebo; and brother-in-law, John David Sebo.
Scott was a 1973 graduate of John S. Battle High School. He excelled in athletics in the areas of baseball and football. This led him to coach many youth teams in baseball and softball. He was employed with Advantage Solutions, a sales and marketing team within the grocery industry. He enjoyed fishing, barbequing, sports, sitting on the porch, entertaining and visiting with friends and family. He will be missed by many as he was a man of solid character and a good friend.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Farris Cremation Funeral Center Chapel located at the Forest Hills Memory Gardens Cemetery at 19415 Lee Highway Abingdon, VA 24210.
A memorial service will follow on Saturday, at 1 p.m. at the Farris Cremation Funeral Center Chapel with Elder Garnell Gilbert officiating
In lieu of flowers, it is requested that you make a donation to your favorite humane society or your local food bank as Scott had a love for animals and a desire that none should go hungry.
The family of Scott Rasnake is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210 (276-623-2700).
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 7, 2022.