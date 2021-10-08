Selina B. Hairston



June 8, 1953 - October 5, 2021



Selina B. Hairston departed this life Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at Ballad Bristol Regional Medical Center.



Services for Mrs. Selina Hairston will be conducted on Monday, October 11, 2021, at 12 p.m. from Lee St. Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the hour of service. Burial will follow at Eastern Heights Cemetery, Bristol, Tenn. CDC recommendations for masks and social distancing will be followed. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.raclarkfuneralservice. com or www.facebook. com/clarkfuneralservice Professional service and care of Mrs. Selina B. Hairston and family are entrusted to R.A.Clark Funeral Service Inc. (423) 764-8584



Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2021.