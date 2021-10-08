Selina B. Hairston departed this life Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at Ballad Bristol Regional Medical Center.
Services for Mrs. Selina Hairston will be conducted on Monday, October 11, 2021, at 12 p.m. from Lee St. Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the hour of service. Burial will follow at Eastern Heights Cemetery, Bristol, Tenn. CDC recommendations for masks and social distancing will be followed. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.raclarkfuneralservice. com or www.facebook. com/clarkfuneralservice Professional service and care of Mrs. Selina B. Hairston and family are entrusted to R.A.Clark Funeral Service Inc. (423) 764-8584
Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
R.A. Clark Funeral Service, Inc. - Bristol
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
It is with a sad heart that I offer my sincere condolences to Elder Hairston and his family. Sister Hairston was a loved and vital member of the Rand community. We too, at Levi First Missionary Baptist Church loved her and will miss her. We will be praying for your strength in the Lord, Jesus Christ. All of you know that Jesus is your only hope during this time.
Mary Robinson
Other
October 10, 2021
Sending my LOVE, PRAYERS AND CONDOLENCES to my HAIRSTON and MADISON family. Selina or Boosie we all called her a beautiful spiritual woman that cared and loved for others. That smile and voice of an arch angel was her characteristics of GOD'S LOVE that she shared no matter where she was. Her prayers were like none others full of God's Grace and Mercy which I know reached beyond the heaven. Thanks Pastor Selina for caring and helping me through a lot of my uos and downs with the help of GOD. I was truly blessed to have known and be a special part of this family !!! LOVING YOU GUYS SO MUCH AND PRAYING FOR STRENGTH IN THIS TIMES !!÷
Jacquelyn Vercher from Conyers, Ga.
Friend
October 10, 2021
To the entire Hairston Family, so sorry to hear about the passing of Selina. My condolences and prayers are with you.
Janet Courts
October 10, 2021
Sister Hairston was a kind and beautiful soul. My prayers are with the family.
Sheila Blackburn
Friend
October 10, 2021
Joe,my heart was sadden by the news of Selina's passing. She called me about 3 weeks ago and we had a great time talking as we usually did. I will miss our conversations and text messages. She was a special person to Mom and after Mom's death we kept in touch. My God comfort you at this difficult time, we will keep you and your family in our prayers
Glenda