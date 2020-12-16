Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Selna McKinley Dawn Roe
2020 - 2020
BORN
2020
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA
Selna McKinley Dawn Roe

December 13, 2020

MEADOWVIEW, Va.

Selna McKinley Dawn Roe, cherished daughter of Chasity Roe and Justin Miller received angel wings on Sunday, December 13, 2020.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her brother, Kingston Hawkins; her stepfather, Nick Hannon; her grandmother, Marie Woods; great-grandparents, Christine and Jessee Roe; great-great grandmother, Eula Heath; and her uncles, Lucas Woods, Peyton Miller, and Patrick Hayden.

A private service will be held on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Roe Family Cemetery in Meadowview, Va., with the Rev. John Surber officiating.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com.

Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the family.

Frost Funeral Home

250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 16, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Service
11:00a.m.
Roe Family Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Frost Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Frost Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.