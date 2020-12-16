Selna McKinley Dawn Roe
December 13, 2020
MEADOWVIEW, Va.
Selna McKinley Dawn Roe, cherished daughter of Chasity Roe and Justin Miller received angel wings on Sunday, December 13, 2020.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her brother, Kingston Hawkins; her stepfather, Nick Hannon; her grandmother, Marie Woods; great-grandparents, Christine and Jessee Roe; great-great grandmother, Eula Heath; and her uncles, Lucas Woods, Peyton Miller, and Patrick Hayden.
A private service will be held on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Roe Family Cemetery in Meadowview, Va., with the Rev. John Surber officiating.
