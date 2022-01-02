Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Sheila Kaye Miles Dimit
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
Sheila Kaye Miles Dimit

May 21, 1937 - December 30, 2021

Sheila Kaye Dimit, age 84, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at the Johnson City Medical Center.

Mrs. Dimit was born in Alliance, Ohio to the late Oral Everett Miles and Delores Vail Miles. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Frederick John Dimit and granddaughter, Gracie LeAnn Dimit.

Sheila attended Alliance High School and received her bachelor's degree in mathematics at Mount Union College in Alliance, Ohio. Sheila formerly lived in Pittsburgh, Pa., Monroeville, Pa., Boardman, Ohio, and Westbend, Wis. before settling with her family in Marion, Va.

Sheila lived a very charmed life and made many beautiful memories with Fred, her four children and their many friends. She was extremely proud of all her children and their accomplishments. She was a loyal member of the First United Methodist Church, an avid member of several bridge clubs, past president of the Wilderness Road Garden Club and co-owner of Ace Hardware with her husband, Fred. Sheila was very active in her younger years and enjoyed dancing, swimming, tennis and golf. She was very proud of her hole-in-one at HHCC. Sheila was a member of the Marion Cotillion Club for many years. '

Sheila is survived by her children, Sandra Gray and husband John of Marion, Va. Scott Dimit and wife, Analia of Cleveland, Ohio, Sharon Nash and husband Steve of Bettendorf, Iowa, Steven Dimit and wife Brandy of Marion, Va. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Allison Powers, Stephanie Gray, Julia White, Brian Leaman-Dimit, Jackie Nash, Will Nash, Garrett Dimit, Grady Dimit and great-grandchildren, Vivian Powers and Crue Leaman-Dimit. The family would like to thank her special friends Joan and Bob Armstrong and Pam Haga for being by her side.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Bradley's Funeral Home with the Reverend James Bennington officiating. Entombment will follow at Roselawn Mausoleum. The family will receive friends on Monday from 12 until 1 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Gracie LeAnn Dimit Memorial Foundation, 631 E. Main Street, Marion, VA 24354. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street Marion, Va.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA
Jan
3
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
She will be missed. Prayers and hugs to all of the family. She was a lovely lady.
LINDA DIAZ
Friend
January 3, 2022
I am sorry for your loss and Steve and the family are in my prayers.
Carla Rojas
Other
January 3, 2022
Praying for your family. I will miss her stories about golf and driving the golf cart. Especially her hole in one . Or the stories of her kids being born. She always tickled me when she would want to see my shoes. She would laugh and say she had never seen shoes like that(crocs). I couldn't wait for her to see my new ones with the charms on them and tell her all about them but I didn't get to show her. Or following her around when she showed me all the cool features in her beautiful home. I will miss her. She was a sweetheart. Praying God will give you comfort like only he can.
Pam Haga
January 2, 2022
Paul Glowacki
January 2, 2022
We were so sorry to hear about the loss of your Mother. She was a wonderful neighbor and a sweet lady. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your families during this very difficult time.
Linda Hull
Friend
January 2, 2022
Steve and family so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Hazel Wyatt
Acquaintance
January 2, 2022
Please accept my deepest condolences.
Francisco Maturana
Friend
January 1, 2022
Sorry for your loss..Prayers are with you all. Mark and Teresa Barker
Mark & Teresa Barker
January 1, 2022
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Charles and Cathy Ashlin
Acquaintance
January 1, 2022
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results