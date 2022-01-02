Praying for your family. I will miss her stories about golf and driving the golf cart. Especially her hole in one . Or the stories of her kids being born. She always tickled me when she would want to see my shoes. She would laugh and say she had never seen shoes like that(crocs). I couldn't wait for her to see my new ones with the charms on them and tell her all about them but I didn't get to show her. Or following her around when she showed me all the cool features in her beautiful home. I will miss her. She was a sweetheart. Praying God will give you comfort like only he can.

Pam Haga January 2, 2022