Shelby Jean Sexton Hendrickson
1940 - 2020
BORN
July 25, 1940
DIED
October 9, 2020
Shelby Jean Sexton Hendrickson

July 25, 1940 - October 9, 2020

MARION, Va.

Shelby Jean Sexton Hendrickson, age 80, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020, at the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va.

Shelby was born in Smyth County, on July 25, 1940. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Connie Greer Sexton, and her husband, Roy Eugene Hendrickson. Shelby was a devoted wife and mother and was the matriarch of her family. Her dedication towards her family instilled the hard-working attitude she possessed. She retired with over 24 years of service from the SWVA Mental Health Institute in Marion. She was an avid home decorator, always making sure everything was in its place. Most of all she loved her flowers.

Shelby is survived by her three children, Anthony Pennington and wife, Holly, Rodney Hendrickson and wife, Candy, and Shona Pruitt; grandchildren, Kelsey Pennington, Tyler Pennington, Heather Wright, Darian Ridge and husband, Cody, Magie Hendrickson, Aleah Price, Skilar Langley, and Major Pruitt; great-grandchildren, Jakob Barrett, Madie Barrett, Wesley Ridge, and Brady and Lillian Wright; brother, Roger Sexton and wife, MaryAnn; sisters, Lucy Meetre and husband, Al, and Carol Call and husband, Bud; and very close special friends, Louise Cross and Charlie Whitaker.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at the Wassum Cemetery in Atkins, with Pastor Mike Sage, Pastor Mark Totten, and Pastor Kenny Crook officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery. The family will have a private visitation on Saturday evening, October 10, 2020, at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Hendrickson family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Visitation
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA 24354
Oct
11
Graveside service
6:00p.m.
Wassum Cemetery
, Atkins, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
Truly sad to see this. Shelby had me in her home many times for Home decor parties. Her family and friends are in my prayers
DeAnna Thompson
Friend
October 9, 2020
Shelby took care of my sister and I for a long time... I miss her and will miss her..... Sorry for your guys loss.... Jacqui Flowers
Jacqui Flowers
Friend
October 9, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of Shelby's passing. Our prayers and thoughts will be with the family and especially with our neighbor Louise. May God wrap you up in His arms and comfort you as only He can.
Helen and Glen Vernon
Friend
October 9, 2020