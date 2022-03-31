Menu
Shelby E. Salyer-Thurston
1948 - 2022
BORN
1948
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Norman Funeral Home
2982 River Rd W
Goochland, VA
Shelby E. Salyer-Thurston

January 17, 1948 - January 19, 2022

Shelby E. Salyer-Thurston, 74, of Goochland, Va., passed into eternity on January 19, 2022, surrounded by her children.

Shelby was born on January 17, 1948 in Russell County, Va. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wood and Margaret Hall; her husband of 49 years, Billy Salyer Jr.; and her second husband, Butch Thurston.

She leaves to cherish her memory her four children, Maggie Hendon (Danny) of Symsonia, Ky., Sarah Wingo (Johnny) of Cartersville, Va., Robert Salyer of Goochland, Va., and William Salyer (Loretta) of Goochland, Va.; grandchildren, Casie Tucker (Jeremy), Monica Haalboom (Jon), A.J. Wingo, Makayla Wingo and Abigail Salyer; great-grandchildren, Madison Haalboom and Clayton Sherman; brother, William Hall (Christine); and sisters, Nina Brooks and Betty Thayer.

Shelby was a devout Christian and a member of Corinth United Methodist Church. She loved spreading the Gospel to others and the time spent with her Bible study group at Calvary Chapel. She worked as a receiver at Kroger until her retirement. An avid gardener, she loved to share the fruits of her labor with friends and neighbors.

Services will be held Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Lakeview Church in Castlewood, Va. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. The funeral will follow at 1 p.m. Interment will be held at Hicks Family Cemetery.

Norman Funeral Home - Goochland, Va.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
2
Visitation
11:00a.m.
Lakeview Church
Castlewood, VA
Apr
2
Funeral
1:00p.m.
Lakeview Church
Castlewood, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Norman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Norman Funeral Home.
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Please take comfort in the words found at 2nd Thessalonians 2:16,17.
DT
March 28, 2022
