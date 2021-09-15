Sherry Lynn McCoy



September 13, 2021



Sherry Lynn McCoy, age 64, of Nora, Va. died on Monday, September 13, 2021 at Ridgecrest Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation in Duffield, Va.



Sherry is survived by her husband, Joseph McCoy of Nora, Va.; daughter Georgia Wellman and husband David of Bristol, Va.; two brothers, Anthony Richard Bartone Jr. and wife Melina of Norton, Va., Jimmy Bartone and wife Lisa of Ashtabula, Ohio; sister, Judy Hatfield and husband Terry of Ashtabula, Ohio; a special nephew, Jerod Anthony Bartone of Abilene, Texas; several nieces and nephews; brother-in-law, Johnny Jackson and wife, Wendy of Greenville, Tenn.; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.



Sherry was preceded in death by her father, Anthony Richard Bartone Sr.; mother, Phyllis Darlene Luther Bartone; nephew, David Wid Hatfield; niece, Terri "Crickett" Hatfield.



Sherry will be remembered as a loving mother and a devoted Christian. She was one who loved her family, puzzles, pets, animals, and reading. She was a simple woman with a special touch for cooking. Her family fondly remembers the times she made her signature Italian Meatballs dish.



The family will receive friends on Thursday, Septemebr 16, 2021 at 10 until 11 a.m. prior to the service at McCoys Chapel Church in Nora, Va.



Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 11 a.m. at McCoys Chapel Church in Nora, Va. Burial will follow in the McCoys Chapel Church Cemetery.



Estes Funeral Home of Coeburn, Va. is serving the McCoy family.



Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 15, 2021.