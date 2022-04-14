Sherry Ann MontgomeryNovember 26, 1946 - April 6, 2022Sherry Ann Montgomery, 75 of Bristol, Tenn. graduated this life to eternal life on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. She was the wife of Dr. Gary Montgomery Sr. and served as First Lady of Parkway Baptist Church for 27 years. Sherry was a 1964 graduate of Elizabethton High School and earned her Master's Degree at "Ecneirepxe" University. She was employed by Bristol Tennessee School System for a number of years.She is survived by three sons, Gary Jr. (Heather), Micah (Callie) and Jared (Ashley); four grandsons, Christian (Meredith). Mason, Jaxson and Augustus and three great-granddaughters, Celie Belle, Harper Claire and Finley Laine and one sister, Carolyn Janette Buck of Livingston, Texas.Sherry was preceded in death by her parents, Clay and Georgia Buckles; one sister, Goldia Sommers, and one brother, Sonny Buckles.Sherry had a servant's heart. She was selfless always putting others needs over her own. Her love and passion for her family was second to none. She loved doting on her grandsons and precious great-granddaughters and so many others she took under her wing over the years. She will be fondly remembered for her encouraging words of "Can't never could!" warning statements of "Wait till your Daddy comes home" and final sentiments "I Love you BIG!"Receiving of Friends will be on Sunday, April 17, 2022 from 4 until 6 p.m. at Parkway Baptist Worship Center with Funeral Service to follow officiated by Rodney Fields, Donnie Humphries, Craig Johnson and Dr. Gary Montgomery Sr. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Parkway Baptist Worship Center, 1253 Volunteer Parkway, Bristol, TN 37620.Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.