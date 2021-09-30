Shirley Cassell Ballou
July 7, 1940 - September 28, 2021
SALTVILLE, Va.
Shirley Cassell Ballou, age 81, passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was a loving wife and mother.
Shirley was a lifelong member of Mainstreet Christian Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Scott and Pauline Cassell; her husband, Roy L. Ballou Sr.; one sister, Doris Wilson; brother, Otis Cassell; and daughter-in-law, Ann Beaman.
She is survived by her two children, Roy Ballou Jr. of Wilkesboro, N.C., and Jennifer Bonham and husband, William, of Saltville, VA.; grandson, Matthew Bonham and wife, Nicole; and great-grandson, Luka Bonham.
Special thanks to Stephanie Branham N.P., Melinda Williams R.N., Pastor Wade Kestner and wife, Carol, lifelong friend, Betty Campbell, and special caregiver, Rosa Roark. The family would also like to thank all of the staff at Bristol Regional Medical Center for all of their care, concern, and compassion.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 1, 2021, at Mount Rose Cemetery with Pastor Stan Dunham, and Pastor Wade Kestner officiating. Everyone is asked to please meet at the cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com
. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Shirley Cassell Ballou family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2021.