Shirley Wyatt Bowman
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Seaver Brown Funeral Home
237 East Main Street
Marion, VA
Shirley Wyatt Bowman

April 18, 1938 - October 05, 2021

MARION, Va.

Shirley Wyatt Bowman, age 83, passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at her home.

Shirley loved her family and spending as much time with them as possible. She was crazy about her kids and especially those who called her grandmother. Shirley loved to be outside and when she worked with District 3, she took such joy in delivering meals to so many in her community. But the day wasn't started until she had her Hardee's coffee and biscuit, and people watching on the Walmart parking lot. Her friendly, outgoing and loving way will be missed.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, James R. "Buck" Bowman; parents, Frank and Laura Wyatt; and sisters, Thelma Pruitt, Geneva Halsey and Chessie Sheets.

Shirley is survived by two daughters, Debra Yarber and husband, William, and Brenda Taylor and husband, Charles Wayne; three sons, James Ronald "J.R." Bowman Jr. and significant other, Ellen Debord, Dale Bowman and wife, Jinnie, all of Marion, Va., and Billy E. Bowman of Bluemont, Va.; sisters, Louise Ruckert of Bealton, Va., and Bertha Magdalene Martin and husband, Jerry, of Marion, Va.; brothers, Bobbie Jackson Wyatt and wife, Katie, of Chilhowie, Va., and Billy Franklin Wyatt and wife, Shirley, of Marion, Va.; 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, two great great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, October 9, 2021, 12 noon at Rose Lawn Cemetery with Pastor Michael Halsey officiating. Everyone is asked to follow the COVID-19 Safety and Social Distancing Guidelines.

To share memories of Shirley Wyatt Bowman, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Shirley's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Rose Lawn Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Seaver Brown Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
