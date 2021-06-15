Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Shirley Burgess
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
Shirley Burgess

March 11, 1942 - June 13, 2021

MARION, Va.

Shirley H. Burgess, age 79, passed away on Sunday June 13, 2021, at the Smyth County Community Hospital in Marion.

Shirley was born in Smyth County, Va., to the late Mack and Lillie Taylor Holman and was preceded in death by her husband, William Burgess; and brothers, James Holman, Andrew Holman and Kenneth Holman.

She was a member of Freedom Tabernacle Baptist Church and retired from the SW Virginia State Hospital after 25 years of service. Shirley was a good Christian woman who dearly loved her Lord and her family.

Survivors include, son, Billy Burgess of Jefferson, Oregon; daughter, Debbie Hall and husband, Alan, of Marion; brother, Lawrence and Carolyn Holman; sisters, Edith Frankenberger of Kingsville, Md., Gerry Martin of Marion, and Mary Powers of Marion; granddaughter, Michelle Hall; great-grandchildren, Makarli Shupe, Casen Shupe and Maverick Hall; sisters-in-law, Philda Holman, Janie Holman and Eunice Burgess; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021, at the Rose Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum with Pastor Mike Sage and Pastor Paul Shallenburg officiating. Entombment will be held in the Mausoleum. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to services.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Freedom Tabernacle Baptist Church. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Burgess family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street, Marion, VA 24354

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Rose Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum
VA
Jun
17
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Rose Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
12 Entries
I knew Shirley before her and Bill married, always a nice smiling pleasant lady.

My Condolences to the family.
Jim Rosenbaum
Friend
June 17, 2021
JC and I are sorry for your loss, and will be keeping you in our hearts and prayers as you mourn the loss of your mother. May the Lord bless you and keep you during this difficult time.
JC and Judy Testerman
Judy Testerman
Friend
June 16, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
I knew Shirley from my Dad, F.M. White, who also worked at Southwestern State for many years.
Susan White
Acquaintance
June 16, 2021
So sorry to hear about Shirley. What a kind lady. I know she will be missed by all. Especially her family. Prayers for the family during this difficult time.
Denise Paschal Armstrong
Friend
June 15, 2021
Shirley was one of the best people you could hope to meet. A truly caring giving lady. Everything she did came straight from the heart. So happy to know she is reunited with Bill. Her desserts, especially her chocolate cakes and chocolate fudge can not be beat! She always took care of our sweet tooth at the office. Shirley we will miss you. Give "Billy Bob Boy" a huge hug from me. I Love you Debbie and Michelle and all the family is in my prayers.
Cathy Cale
Friend
June 15, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Randy and lois Goodpasture
Friend
June 15, 2021
It has been my pleasure , my blessing to know Shirley . She has been a blessing to our family . Our prayers are for you and your family . God bless .
Bill Wagner
Friend
June 15, 2021
Debbie, Biilly, Gerry and family, I am so very sad to hear about Shirley. She was a good, hard-working Christian woman and the world will be a far sadder place without her. I knew her from the time I was a little girl as she and Chris were friends for over 60 years. I know she and Ruby Wagner went by many times before Christine's death and played cards. I worked with her at the hospital and she was a good worker and a kind and fair supervisor to those folks that she managed. May God bless you all as you go through the next few days and comfort you as you face the future without your dear mother, sister, grandmother and friend. You all will be in my prayers as well as Mastin's.
Mathena Sandy
Friend
June 14, 2021
Shirley was one of the dearest people I knew. Thought of her often May God Comfort the family in this time of grief and bring you comfort in the days ahead.
Joyce Vaught
June 14, 2021
Our hearts are sadden to have lost such a sweet person from our family who loved everyone. But the Lord had other plans for Shirley that was far greater than what we could offer her. She knew where her path was laid out and her journey would end with Bill and her family in Heaven. Rest in the arms of God till we meet again.
Lawrence & Carolyn Holman
Sister
June 14, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. Shirley was a wonderful person, she surely will be missed. Love, thoughts and prayers.
Linda Horne
Friend
June 14, 2021
You could never find a sweeter, kinder more Christian lady than Shirley! She always had a kind word and a smile! I’ll never forget how good she was to my mom! I loved seeing her and Gerry out at Walmart or yard sales! They were always smiling! Thoughts and prayers for all of you! We’re so sorry!
Linda, Bimbo and Cory Blevins
Friend
June 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 12 of 12 results