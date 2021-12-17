Menu
Shirley Jearene Castle
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Combs-Hess Funeral Service
291 Highway 71, Fincastle Road
Lebanon, VA
Shirley Jearene Castle

November 23, 1939 - December 14, 2021

CLEVELAND, Va.

Shirley Jearene Castle, age 82, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Jimmy D. Castle; son, Mitchell Dwayne Castle; her parents, Tyler and Geneva Chaffin.

She is survived by her son, Alvin Castle; daughter, Christine Powers; grandchildren, Phillip Powers II and wife, Caitlin and Pamela Powers; great-grandchildren, Baylee Franklin and Witten Powers.

The funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021 in the chapel of Combs-Hess Funeral Service with the Rev. Rick Gibson officiating. Burial will follow in Temple Hill Memorial Park, Castlewood, Va. Family will serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021 in the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy can be made on our Combs-Hess Funeral Service Facebook page and our website www.chfunerals.com. Combs-Hess Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, Va. 24266 (276) 889-4444 is serving the Castle family.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 17, 2021.
