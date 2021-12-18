Shirley Jearene Castle
November 23, 1939 - December 14, 2021
CLEVELAND, Va.
Shirley Jearene Castle, age 82, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.
The funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021, in the chapel of Combs-Hess Funeral Service with the Rev. Rick Gibson officiating. Burial will follow in Temple Hill Memorial Park, Castlewood, Va. The family will serve as pallbearers.
Expressions of sympathy can be made on our Combs-Hess Funeral Service Facebook page and our website www.chfunerals.com
. Combs-Hess Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266, (276) 889-4444 is serving the Castle family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 18, 2021.