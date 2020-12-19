Shirley Ann Davidson
February 14, 1937 - December 16, 2020
CHILHOWIE, Va.
Shirley Ann Davidson age 83, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at the Ashland Nursing and Rehab Center in Ashland, Va. Shirley was born in Smyth County, Va., to the late William and Bessie Taylor Combs. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Davidson; son, Leonard Gayle Davidson; and siblings, Herman Combs, Jeff Combs, Wayne Combs,
Margaret Combs, Cecil Blevins, and infant Mary Jane Combs. Shirley enjoyed spending time outdoors fishing. She also loved to cook.
She is survived by her children, Kathy Blevins, Richard Davidson and wife, Jeannie, Bonnie Davidson, Nancy Eversole and husband, Michael, and Constance "Abby" Davidson; brother, Roger Taylor and wife, Nancy; sister, Connie McGhee; 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, one great great-grandchild, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday December 19, 2020, from the Bradley's Funeral Chapel in Chilhowie with Pastor Ernie Powers, Pastor Joe Powers, and Pastor Dennis Eller officiating. Interment will follow at the Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral chapel.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Davidson family.
