Shirley Ann Davidson
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
307 Old Stage Road
Chilhowie, VA
Shirley Ann Davidson

February 14, 1937 - December 16, 2020

CHILHOWIE, Va.

Shirley Ann Davidson age 83, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at the Ashland Nursing and Rehab Center in Ashland, Va. Shirley was born in Smyth County, Va., to the late William and Bessie Taylor Combs. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Davidson; son, Leonard Gayle Davidson; and siblings, Herman Combs, Jeff Combs, Wayne Combs,

Margaret Combs, Cecil Blevins, and infant Mary Jane Combs. Shirley enjoyed spending time outdoors fishing. She also loved to cook.

She is survived by her children, Kathy Blevins, Richard Davidson and wife, Jeannie, Bonnie Davidson, Nancy Eversole and husband, Michael, and Constance "Abby" Davidson; brother, Roger Taylor and wife, Nancy; sister, Connie McGhee; 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, one great great-grandchild, and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday December 19, 2020, from the Bradley's Funeral Chapel in Chilhowie with Pastor Ernie Powers, Pastor Joe Powers, and Pastor Dennis Eller officiating. Interment will follow at the Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral chapel.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Davidson family.

Bradley's Funeral Chapel

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
307 Old Stage Road, Chilhowie, VA
Dec
19
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
307 Old Stage Road, Chilhowie, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Shirley was a wonderful lady. Beautiful inside and out.. She always made me smile and laugh.
I always enjoyed my visits with her. She will be missed.
Carolyn Richardson
January 8, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you all at this time. I am so sorry for the loss of Shirley. May God bring peace and comfort to your broken hearts. I am sure she is having a wonderful celebration in Heaven reuniting with her loved ones who have gone before.
Judy Stamper
Family
December 18, 2020
