Shirley Anne Horton Dye
October 7, 1935 - March 16, 2021
Mrs. Shirley Anne Horton Dye was born on October 7, 1935, and passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at her home with her daughter, Susan Dollar, and son in-law, Rick; and their beloved dog, Snowflake.
She lived a long, happy life with her husband of 65 years until he passed on February 11, 2019. They were high school sweethearts and shared a love that most are never fortunate to find. Our father, Don Dye, treasured every moment with our dear, sweet mother. And they set a wonderful Christian example for us, their three children and their many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends.
Survivors include son, Donald Keith Dye and wife, Margie; son, Barry James Dye and wife, Sue; daughter, Suzanne Paulette Dollar and husband, Rick; brother, Harry Horton and wife, Sally, and brother, Roger Horton; grandson, Matthew Davis and wife, Angela; grandson, Ryan Davis; grandson, Donny Dye Jr. and wife, Elizabeth; granddaughter Rachel Adams and husband, Nick; grandson, Barry Dye Jr. wife, Misty; and granddaughter, Crystal Hartley and husband, Wayne.
Together, mother and dad, spoke the word of the Lord and offered prayer and council to anyone willing to listen. Their voices always praised and worshiped God throughout most of their lives. Hand in hand till the end.
Mother spent most of her years at home, caring for her children. But in her younger years she worked for the Highway Dept. and was a substitute teacher at Temple Christian School in Abington Va., as well as in Fla.
She led the worship service at their church in Glade Springs, Va., where our father was the minister. They offered numerous Bible studies in their home and felt a strong conviction to help bring others to the Lord.
She grew up in Swords Creek, Va., and graduated high school there. Then her and daddy moved to the big city of Bristol, raised a family and enjoyed their later years watching the grandchildren become adults and have children of their own. Family meant everything to them and they instilled that in us.
Mother suffered from dementia the last years of her life but it never took away her beautiful smile and sweet disposition. She had and infectious laugh and a heart full of love and will be greatly missed!
The funeral service will be held at 6 p.m on Saturday, March 20, 2021, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 4 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home. The burial will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Green Hills Memorial Gardens in Claypool Hill, Va. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net
Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 19, 2021.