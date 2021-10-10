Shirley Johnson
November 3, 1944 - October 8, 2021
SUGAR GROVE, Va.
Shirley Ann Johnson (Hastings) passed away on Friday, October 8, 2021 at her home in Sugar Grove. She was born on November 3, 1944, at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington D.C., to the late Harry and Catherine Carpenter Hastings. Shirley is also preceded in death by her loving husband of 43 years, James Johnson; her brother, Robert Hastings; and her sister, Jean Jerread.
Shirley was such a loving person and cared for everyone she met. She worked for a time at Frank S. Phillips in Washington D.C. but in 1970 moved to Sugar Grove, with her husband and young daughter, to build the business known as "Shirley's Market." Shirley also worked at Francis Brother's Hardware during the early years, but due to the success of the business, soon dedicated herself full time to the market. Shirley's Market was run by the Johnson family for over 49 years until they decided to sell in November, 2020.
Shirley loved to travel. She also loved just getting out of the house to go to movies, go dancing, or to play golf. Many wonderful memories were made with her husband on their travels to places like The Kentucky Derby or their favorite casinos.
The family would like to say a huge Thank You to the staff at the Oncology Department at Johnston Memorial Hospital Cancer Center, the Smyth County Cancer Center, and Chilhowie Hospice.
Survivors include her daughter, Tina Dancy and husband, Kenny, Sugar Grove; her son, William Johnson and wife, Sara, Sugar Grove; grandchildren, Kenna Widener and husband, Morgan, Katlyn Davidson and boyfriend, Dylan Jackson, and Gavin Johnson; great-granddaughters, Blayke Widener and Landrey Jackson; brother-in-law, Ray Moser and wife, Diane; sister-in-law, Marie Turley and husband, Howard; special friend, Roger Sturgill; and a dear friend, Patsy Doyle. Many nieces, nephews, and granddogs also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, from the Bradley's Funeral Home chapel in Marion, with the Rev. David Medley officiating. Interment will follow at Slemp Cemetery in Sugar Grove. The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Condolences may be forwarded to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Johnson Family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 North Main Street Marion, VA 24354
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 10, 2021.