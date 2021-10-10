Menu
Shirley Johnson
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
Shirley Johnson

November 3, 1944 - October 8, 2021

SUGAR GROVE, Va.

Shirley Ann Johnson (Hastings) passed away on Friday, October 8, 2021 at her home in Sugar Grove. She was born on November 3, 1944, at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington D.C., to the late Harry and Catherine Carpenter Hastings. Shirley is also preceded in death by her loving husband of 43 years, James Johnson; her brother, Robert Hastings; and her sister, Jean Jerread.

Shirley was such a loving person and cared for everyone she met. She worked for a time at Frank S. Phillips in Washington D.C. but in 1970 moved to Sugar Grove, with her husband and young daughter, to build the business known as "Shirley's Market." Shirley also worked at Francis Brother's Hardware during the early years, but due to the success of the business, soon dedicated herself full time to the market. Shirley's Market was run by the Johnson family for over 49 years until they decided to sell in November, 2020.

Shirley loved to travel. She also loved just getting out of the house to go to movies, go dancing, or to play golf. Many wonderful memories were made with her husband on their travels to places like The Kentucky Derby or their favorite casinos.

The family would like to say a huge Thank You to the staff at the Oncology Department at Johnston Memorial Hospital Cancer Center, the Smyth County Cancer Center, and Chilhowie Hospice.

Survivors include her daughter, Tina Dancy and husband, Kenny, Sugar Grove; her son, William Johnson and wife, Sara, Sugar Grove; grandchildren, Kenna Widener and husband, Morgan, Katlyn Davidson and boyfriend, Dylan Jackson, and Gavin Johnson; great-granddaughters, Blayke Widener and Landrey Jackson; brother-in-law, Ray Moser and wife, Diane; sister-in-law, Marie Turley and husband, Howard; special friend, Roger Sturgill; and a dear friend, Patsy Doyle. Many nieces, nephews, and granddogs also survive.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, from the Bradley's Funeral Home chapel in Marion, with the Rev. David Medley officiating. Interment will follow at Slemp Cemetery in Sugar Grove. The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Condolences may be forwarded to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Johnson Family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street Marion, VA 24354

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA
Oct
12
Funeral
2:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA
24 Entries
Shirley was always smiling
She arrived at my bridal shower with a arm full of gifts and walked in smiling. This was close to 48 years ago and I will never forget the fun she was.
Brenda McMahan
Friend
October 23, 2021
My condolences to the family. Shirley was always so sweet to me. She will be missed by many.
Jennifer McGlothlin
October 16, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Chris & Martha Testerman
Friend
October 11, 2021
Billy and Tina, We are truly broken hearted to lose a dear friend such as Shirley. She was thoughtful and caring and loads of fun to hang out with. We sure did love her. She will be missed. You are all in our thoughts and prayers.
Brian and Becky Reynolds
Becky Reynolds
Friend
October 11, 2021
Christina Perry
October 11, 2021
I believe Shirley had a smile and a friendly hello each time I visited the store. I attend Sugar Grove school with James and have sit on the bench with many good friends. Condolences to thee family.
Jim Rosenbaum
Friend
October 11, 2021
We have all known Shirley since they opened up the market. We all knew James even before that. We extend our deepest condolences and prayers to the entire Johnson family. She had such a beautiful smile.
Ivy, Gay, Phyllis, and Faye Medley
Friend
October 10, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Shirley was a lovely person and will be missed by all.
Sincerely,
Danny and Kim and family
Dan Slemp
Friend
October 10, 2021
Shirley and James were good neighbor to my Mom (Lucy Richardson) and her husband Howard May God comfort you and wrap his arms around you in this time of sorrow
Nancy Snyder
Friend
October 10, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you in this time of sorrow
Rhett Sutherland
Acquaintance
October 10, 2021
Shirley was a dear friend to my family indeed ... I pray that God will comfort the sorrows of her family, friends and loved ones left behind.
Kurt Pruitt
Friend
October 10, 2021
Praying for the family that God will touch them and comfort them and give them peace.
Crystal Lester
October 10, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Praying God will comfort you all. She was a very sweet lady
Shirley and Dick Robbins
Family
October 9, 2021
Shirley was the sweetest lady and so very kind to everyone, we are so very sorry for your loss ,and will be keeping you in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,
Gayla and Sherman Combs
Friend
October 9, 2021
Shirley will be missed! I always appreciated her kindness to Dad and his friends as they gathered at the store . Prayers for her beloved family.
Becky Barker Jones
Friend
October 9, 2021
So very sorry to hear this. Many prayers for all the family and all her friends!!!!!
Darlene (Horne) Walker
Acquaintance
October 9, 2021
Keeping your family in my thoughts and prayers! May God comfort you all as you grieve for your loved one!
Linda Blevins
October 9, 2021
Billy and Sara and Family. Shirley was on e of the first people I meet when I moved here. She was so nice to me. I stopped everyday on my way to Sugar Grove School. Sorry for your loss
VickiHenson HENSON
Friend
October 9, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Terry Ball
Friend
October 9, 2021
Shirley was such a kind & caring person, my 1st job was working for her & James at the market prayers for her & family
Randy Barker
Friend
October 9, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Wanda and Mike Newman
Friend
October 9, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I will keep y'all in my prayer.
Earl Totten
Friend
October 9, 2021
Johnson family, sorry for your loss , Shirley was a sweet lady and will be missed. My thoughts and prayers are with you all .
Wanda Owens
October 9, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. Shirley was a sweet lady. Prayers for all of the family.
Bethany (Rosenbaum) Husson
Friend
October 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 24 of 24 results