Shirley Harrington Lindamood
Shirley H. Lindamood, age 82, of Bluff City, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Sacred Ground Hospice House, Knoxville.
She was a member of Weaver Union Church Bristol. For the past few years, Shirley had lived in Knoxville with her daughter, Vickie. She was preceded in death by husband, Bill Lindamood; parents, Melton and Earl Harrington; and brother, Joseph Lee Harrington.
Survivors include daughter and son-in-law, Vickie and Wayne Hardin; granddaughter, Rachel Rush; grandson, Cameron (Elizabeth) Rush; great-grandson, Whittaker Rush; step-grandchildren, Allison Hardin (Brian) Smith and Aaron (Nikki) Hardin; step great-grandchildren, Jase, Tanner, and Natalie Smith, Harper and Asher Hardin, and Owen Parker; sister-in-law, Sue Lyons; and special niece, Karen Lyon.
Family and friends will meet at 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Weaver Cemetery, Bristol for a 2 p.m. graveside service, with the Rev. Danny Hardin officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Weaver Union Church, 132 Peoples Road, Bristol, TN 37620, or Sacred Ground Hospice House, 1120 Dry Gap Pike, Knoxville, TN 37918. Online condolences can be left at mynattfh.com
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2022.