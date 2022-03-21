Menu
Shirley Harrington Lindamood
Shirley Harrington Lindamood

Shirley H. Lindamood, age 82, of Bluff City, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Sacred Ground Hospice House, Knoxville.

She was a member of Weaver Union Church Bristol. For the past few years, Shirley had lived in Knoxville with her daughter, Vickie. She was preceded in death by husband, Bill Lindamood; parents, Melton and Earl Harrington; and brother, Joseph Lee Harrington.

Survivors include daughter and son-in-law, Vickie and Wayne Hardin; granddaughter, Rachel Rush; grandson, Cameron (Elizabeth) Rush; great-grandson, Whittaker Rush; step-grandchildren, Allison Hardin (Brian) Smith and Aaron (Nikki) Hardin; step great-grandchildren, Jase, Tanner, and Natalie Smith, Harper and Asher Hardin, and Owen Parker; sister-in-law, Sue Lyons; and special niece, Karen Lyon.

Family and friends will meet at 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Weaver Cemetery, Bristol for a 2 p.m. graveside service, with the Rev. Danny Hardin officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Weaver Union Church, 132 Peoples Road, Bristol, TN 37620, or Sacred Ground Hospice House, 1120 Dry Gap Pike, Knoxville, TN 37918. Online condolences can be left at mynattfh.com.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Weaver Cemetery
Bristol, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Vicki I was saddened to see your sweet Mom passed. I had her on my mind here lately and wondered how she was. I know she is so happy to be with your Dad. I loved keeping in touch with her even after I left the office. My thoughts and prayers are with you
Donna Thomas Ostermeyer
Friend
March 22, 2022
