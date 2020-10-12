Shirley Louise Townes Glass
CASTLEWOOD, Va.
Shirley Louise Townes Glass, 72, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Heritage Hall in Wise, Virginia, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.
She was born in Dante, Virginia, daughter of the late, Daniel and Hattie Collins Townes. She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Willie" Glass Jr.; and three infant brothers, Lonnie Townes and twins, Billy Joe and Danny Joe Townes.
Shirley had a big heart and loved cooking and feeding the neighbors. She loved getting the family together for holidays and special events. She was a child of God and was saved by his grace.
She is survived by three sisters, Doris Owens and husband, Jerry, of Castlewood, Virginia, Nancy Gilbert of Pikeville, Kentucky, and Linda Kiser and husband, Eddie, of Castlewood, Virginia; and several nieces and nephews.
Following the COVID-19 restrictions set forth by the Governor of Virginia on face-covering requirements and social distancing, Graveside services and interment for Shirley Louise Townes Glass will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Virginia, with Pastor Jim Pratt and Pastor Travis Price officiating. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home and go in procession to the cemetery leaving at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family would like to give special thanks to those that have taken care of Shirley during the time of her illness. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Michael J. Fox Parkinson Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or online at https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate
. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
