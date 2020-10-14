Shirley Mae Ketchum
July 12, 1938 - October 12, 2020
ABINGDON, Va.
Shirley Mae Ketchum, 82, of the Black Hollow community, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
Shirley was retired from Electrolux and attended New Grace Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking and sewing but more than anything else she loved spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl H. Pippin and Ruth G. Pippin; husband, Bobby Jack Ketchum; son, Timothy Wayne Ketchum; sister, Carline Herzig; and brother, David Pippin.
Survivors include her children, Sandra Hawkins and husband, Ken, Sheila Owens and husband, Bryan, and Gary Ketchum and wife, Rita; grandchildren, Brooklynn Stine, Landon Owens, Erika Masters, Josh Hayes and Tim Hayes; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Margaret Miller and husband, Mike, and Bernadette Peirano; brothers, Michael Pippin and wife, Kay, and Robert Pippin and wife, Lori; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, October 15, 2020, in the Frost Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Sam Haynes and the Rev. Jerry A. Eggers officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m., until the time of service. A committal service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, October 16, 2020, at Pine Hill Cemetery, 16655 Pine Hill Rd., Bristol, Va. Family and friends are asked to gather at the cemetery by 12:45 p.m.
Flowers are appreciated or memorial gifts in honor of Shirley Ketchum can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Due to current COVID-19 regulations, we ask that all family members and guests attending visitations and services inside the funeral home to please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Ketchum.
