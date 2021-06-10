Menu
Shirley Rhymer
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Greer-Mcelveen Funeral Home - Lenoir
725 Wilkesboro Blvd. N.E.
Lenoir, NC
Shirley Rhymer

September 25, 1947 - June 8, 2021

Shirley Gill Rhymer, age 73, of Hudson, passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care-Hudson. She was born on September 25, 1947, in Washington County, Va., to the late Clifford and Myrtle Townsend Gill. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Eunice Jones.

Mrs. Rhymer worked as an office manager for Alair Homes for 4 years. She was a very strong woman that "ran a good race and fought a good fight." She loved her family dearly, especially her grandson and she will be missed by many.

Survivors include her beloved husband of 57 years, Clarence "Jim" Rhymer, of the home; one daughter, Samantha Greene and husband, Bobby Jr.; and one grandson, Horatio Greene, all of Hudson.

A graveside service will be held Friday, June 11, 2021, at Blue Ridge Memorial Park at 12 p.m.

The family will receive friends Friday, June 11, 2021, from 10 until 11 a.m. at Greer-McElveen Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.

Online condolences may be left at www.greer-mcelveenfuneralhome.com.

Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the Rhymer family.

Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory

725 Wilkesboro Blvd., NE, Lenoir, NC 28645
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Greer-Mcelveen Funeral Home - Lenoir
725 Wilkesboro Blvd. N.E. , Lenoir, NC
Jun
11
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Blue Ridge Memorial Park
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Greer-Mcelveen Funeral Home - Lenoir
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jim and Samantha I am so sorry to hear about Shirley. She was a wonderful person and a good traveling buddy back in the good old days. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Tammy Graham
Work
June 12, 2021
Jim and Samantha: My sincere condolences for your loss. May God's love surround and comfort you and give you strength to endure the pain and grief of losing your loved one.
Lana Daggs
Work
June 10, 2021
Jim, so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Cynthia (Rhymer)Davidson
Family
June 10, 2021
I was very sad to hear about the passing of Shirley. You are in my prayers. I have been thinking about Shirley. It has been some time since I talked with her. It was a joy working with her at each of the Claims Offices in Bristol. Shirley was a good woman and a hard worker. Brenda
Brenda Swiney (Brenda Burton)
Friend
June 10, 2021
