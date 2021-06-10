Shirley Rhymer
September 25, 1947 - June 8, 2021
Shirley Gill Rhymer, age 73, of Hudson, passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care-Hudson. She was born on September 25, 1947, in Washington County, Va., to the late Clifford and Myrtle Townsend Gill. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Eunice Jones.
Mrs. Rhymer worked as an office manager for Alair Homes for 4 years. She was a very strong woman that "ran a good race and fought a good fight." She loved her family dearly, especially her grandson and she will be missed by many.
Survivors include her beloved husband of 57 years, Clarence "Jim" Rhymer, of the home; one daughter, Samantha Greene and husband, Bobby Jr.; and one grandson, Horatio Greene, all of Hudson.
A graveside service will be held Friday, June 11, 2021, at Blue Ridge Memorial Park at 12 p.m.
The family will receive friends Friday, June 11, 2021, from 10 until 11 a.m. at Greer-McElveen Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 10, 2021.