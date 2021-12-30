Shirley Jean Thompson
June 3, 1937 - December 26, 2021
Shirley Jean Thompson, age 84, of Honaker, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021, in Lebanon, Virginia. Born on June 3, 1937, in Russell County, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late George and Julie Honaker Harris.
A lifelong resident of the area, she was a graduate of Honaker High School and was an employee of Four County Transit for twenty years. She loved attending church and was a member of Tunnel Hill Freewill Baptist Church, where she loved teaching Sunday School. She enjoyed cooking and crocheting, but most of all spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe W. Thompson; two brothers, Odum Harris and Norman Harris; and six sisters, Flossie Harris, Irene Owens, Ellen Lockhart, Odessa Musick, Gladie Belcher, and Christina Meade. In her generation, she was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Survivors include two sons, Clinton Thompson and wife, Johnnie Belinda, of Rosedale, Virginia, and Jack Emory Thompson and wife, Amma Lou, of Honaker, Virginia; one daughter, Julie Cochran and husband, Jeff, of Greenville, South Carolina; three grandchildren, Cassie Reynolds, Zachary Cochran, and Adam Thompson and wife, Anna; one great-grandchild, Katie Reynolds; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, December 31, 2021, at the Honaker Funeral home Chapel in Honaker, Virginia, with the Rev. Larry Robinson officiating. Interment will follow at the Ketron Memorial Gardens, Lebanon, Virginia. The family will receive friends after 6 p.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021, at the Honaker Funeral Home. Relatives and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 30, 2021.