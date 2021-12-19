Menu
Shirley F. Vestal
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA
Shirley F. Vestal

May 13, 1946 - December 17, 2021

ABINGDON, Va.

Shirley F. Vestal of Abingdon, Va., met her Heavenly Father on December 17, 2021. Shirley was born on May 13, 1946, in Mountain City, Tenn.

A visitation will be held on Monday, December 20, 2021, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Solid Rock Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at 11 A.M. at Solid Rock Baptist Church with Pastor Billy Hawkins and Pastor Chuck Stout officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Denton's Valley.

Online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.frostfuneralhome.com.

Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Abingdon is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Shirley Vestal.

Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services

250 E Main St

Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Solid Rock Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Frost Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Your Ensemble UM Team
December 20, 2021
Roberta and family Sorry to hear about Shirley´s passing. I can still see her sitting at the end of the pew in church. Always like seeing her there when I got to go. I know she will be dearly missed
Kathy Dunn
Work
December 19, 2021
