Shirley F. Vestal
May 13, 1946 - December 17, 2021
ABINGDON, Va.
Shirley F. Vestal of Abingdon, Va., met her Heavenly Father on December 17, 2021. Shirley was born on May 13, 1946, in Mountain City, Tenn.
A visitation will be held on Monday, December 20, 2021, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Solid Rock Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at 11 A.M. at Solid Rock Baptist Church with Pastor Billy Hawkins and Pastor Chuck Stout officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Denton's Valley.
Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Abingdon is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Shirley Vestal.
Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services
250 E Main St
Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2021.