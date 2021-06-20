Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Shirley Ann Widener
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA
Shirley Ann Widener

March 17, 1939 - June 17, 2021

ABINGDON, Va.

Shirley Ann Widener, 82, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Franklin Woods Hospital in Johnson City, Tenn.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ted Neal and Cora Mae Henley Neal; son, Mark Johnson; two brothers and two sisters.

Survivors include her four children, Scott Johnson Jr., Tim Johnson, Hisako Johnson, and Angel Cutting; one sister, Edna Wise; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., on Monday, June 21, 2021, at Knollkreg Memorial Park with Pastor David Robins and the Rev. Rick Wyatt officiating. Family and friends are asked to gather at the cemetery by 9:45 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the funeral home to assist the family with expenses.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com.

Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Widener.

Frost Funeral Home

250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Knollkreg Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Frost Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Frost Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Our heartfelt sympathies to all of you on the loss of your beautiful mother. We know she was precious to all of you. She loved her children and grandchildren. God Bless and keep you all in the days and weeks to come.
Charlotte, Franklin, & Tresa Mullins
June 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results