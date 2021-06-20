Shirley Ann Widener
March 17, 1939 - June 17, 2021
ABINGDON, Va.
Shirley Ann Widener, 82, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Franklin Woods Hospital in Johnson City, Tenn.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ted Neal and Cora Mae Henley Neal; son, Mark Johnson; two brothers and two sisters.
Survivors include her four children, Scott Johnson Jr., Tim Johnson, Hisako Johnson, and Angel Cutting; one sister, Edna Wise; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., on Monday, June 21, 2021, at Knollkreg Memorial Park with Pastor David Robins and the Rev. Rick Wyatt officiating. Family and friends are asked to gather at the cemetery by 9:45 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the funeral home to assist the family with expenses.
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 20, 2021.