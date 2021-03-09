Sidney Lee Grizzel Sr.
December 16, 1943 - March 6, 2021
Sidney Lee Grizzel Sr, age 77, of Blountville, Tenn., left his earthly body on Saturday, March 6, 2021, to join his Hero Jesus in heaven.
A private graveside service with family attending will be held at Buffalo Christian Church Cemetery in Blountville, Tenn. In lieu of flowers, donations can be mailed to Buffalo Christian Church Cemetery, 1464 Big Hollow Rd., Blountville, TN 37617.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and further information viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com
. Arrangements for Mr. Grizzel and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 9, 2021.