Sidra Roberts
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
Sidra Roberts

October 18, 1948 - March 13, 2021

MARION, Va.

Sidra Roberts, age 72, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va.

Sidra was born in Saltville, Va., on October 18, 1948. She grew up in Taylor, Michigan and graduated from John F. Kennedy High School. She later retired from Buster Brown Sewing Factory in Chilhowie, Va. Sidra enjoyed watching every season and episode of Survivor and was an avid Farm Town player. She loved her family, and especially spending time and making memories with her grandchildren. Sidra will be remembered for her witty sayings such as "If you can't eat it then you don't need it."

She was preceded in death by her parents, Vernie Pennington and Bernice Pennington; brother, Harry Pennington; infant brother, Charles Pennington; and a grandson, Joshua Ryan Roberts. Sidra is survived by her stepmother, Bea Pennington of Saltville; her children, Donna Carrico and husband, Eddie, of Seven Mile Ford, Donnie Roberts and wife, Ellie, of Atkins, and Jill Peak of Marion; grandchildren, Morgan McGhee, Calvin Carrico, Tristan Roberts, Jordan McGhee, Wesley Carrico, Sydney Shupe, and Jesse Carrico; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion, with Pastor Greg Carrico officiating.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Roberts family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street, Marion, VA 24354

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
17
Funeral service
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sad to hear of a true survivor fan passing away.
Big Tom Survivor Buchanan
Friend
March 17, 2021
Donna and family.
So sorry about your loss keeping you and your entire family in my thoughts and prayers
Lisa Sheets
Coworker
March 16, 2021
Jill, my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Sandra M
sandra musick
Friend
March 16, 2021
Donna, Jill and families,
I am so sorry to hear of your mothers passing. She was such a wonderful person and a blessing to so many.
Praying God comforts and gives you strength.
Cindy (Pruitt) Bowman
March 15, 2021
Jill,
We are praying for you and your family. May God send his angels to be near you all to bring you comfort. Please let me know if there is anything I can do to help.
Michelle Patton
Friend
March 15, 2021
Jill and family,
I am so sorry to hear of your mom's passing. Please know you are in my thoughts and prayers. I am here for you anytime or for anything you need. God bless you., (Chris)
Chris Wilson-Clapp
Friend
March 15, 2021
Sharon, your Mom, will be in our hearts forever. Love you always, Aunt June
June Pennington
Sister
March 15, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you today and always.
Eloise Tanner
Friend
March 15, 2021
Dearest Donna, Jill and families
Thinking of you all
Such heartbreaking news, hearing about your mothers passing. May those precious memories comfort you all and continue to comfort in the days ahead
Sending lots of Love and Prayers
Xoxoxoxo
Sharon Armstrong
Sharon Armstrong
Friend
March 15, 2021
Alma Jean Pennington
Acquaintance
March 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results