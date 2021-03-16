Sidra Roberts
October 18, 1948 - March 13, 2021
MARION, Va.
Sidra Roberts, age 72, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va.
Sidra was born in Saltville, Va., on October 18, 1948. She grew up in Taylor, Michigan and graduated from John F. Kennedy High School. She later retired from Buster Brown Sewing Factory in Chilhowie, Va. Sidra enjoyed watching every season and episode of Survivor and was an avid Farm Town player. She loved her family, and especially spending time and making memories with her grandchildren. Sidra will be remembered for her witty sayings such as "If you can't eat it then you don't need it."
She was preceded in death by her parents, Vernie Pennington and Bernice Pennington; brother, Harry Pennington; infant brother, Charles Pennington; and a grandson, Joshua Ryan Roberts. Sidra is survived by her stepmother, Bea Pennington of Saltville; her children, Donna Carrico and husband, Eddie, of Seven Mile Ford, Donnie Roberts and wife, Ellie, of Atkins, and Jill Peak of Marion; grandchildren, Morgan McGhee, Calvin Carrico, Tristan Roberts, Jordan McGhee, Wesley Carrico, Sydney Shupe, and Jesse Carrico; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Private funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion, with Pastor Greg Carrico officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Roberts family.
