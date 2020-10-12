Menu
Search
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Skyler Emmanuel J. Shaffer
1992 - 2020
BORN
1992
DIED
2020
Skyler Emmanuel J. Shaffer

October 30, 1992 - October 7, 2020

Skyler Emmanuel J. Shaffer, age 27, passed away peacefully of natural causes at his home in St. Petersburg, Fla.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Mark Mitchell officiating. The family will receive friends from noon until 1 p.m. prior to the service. The committal service will follow at Highpoint Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

The services may be viewed by livestreaming at www.oneroomstreaming.com: Event ID: Weaver FH Password: RWTSHP

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home

630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
15
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
Oct
15
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
Funeral services provided by:
Weaver Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.