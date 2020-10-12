Skyler Emmanuel J. Shaffer
October 30, 1992 - October 7, 2020
Skyler Emmanuel J. Shaffer, age 27, passed away peacefully of natural causes at his home in St. Petersburg, Fla.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Mark Mitchell officiating. The family will receive friends from noon until 1 p.m. prior to the service. The committal service will follow at Highpoint Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The services may be viewed by livestreaming at www.oneroomstreaming.com
: Event ID: Weaver FH Password: RWTSHP
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net
. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 12, 2020.